Thai politician’s son bolts after gambling bust ends in car carnage

A Thai politician’s son is at the centre of a high-speed police chase drama, after he rammed a police car, dodged bullets, and ditched his bullet-ridden vehicle at a temple before fleeing on foot.

The chaos erupted in Nonthaburi on Wednesday, July 9 when officers from the Crime Suppression Division moved in on a suspected online gambling den in Sai Noi. But as police prepared to serve the search warrant, Phisit slammed his white MG sedan into a police vehicle and tore through a cordon, triggering a wild pursuit that ended in gunfire.

“We tried to disable the car by shooting all four tyres,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Supachai Srisak, Deputy Superintendent. “But the suspect kept going.”

Despite all four wheels blown out, Phisit managed to limp the vehicle several kilometres away, abandoning it at Wat Masong temple, where CCTV later captured the moment he coolly walked away, vanishing into nearby woods with police in hot pursuit.

Footage shows the battered MG turning into the temple grounds at 7.05am, with Phisit casually strolling out one minute later, disappearing down a road by the canal at 7.07am.

Meanwhile, his wife, 31 year old Jip, was arrested the following day for online gambling, after police found betting apps on her phone. She’s since been fined after a court appearance, KhaoSod reported.

Police also raided another car linked to the fugitive, a Mazda 2, parked nearby, and allegedly found a stash of illegal drugs. Officers say the evidence is being sent for forensic analysis.

A village security guard said he didn’t hear gunfire, but noticed something was wrong.

“I heard a strange grinding sound from the wheels. Then I saw the MG speeding out of the village.”

The school director, who found the vehicle, added he hear gunfire.

“I heard four-five shots that morning. Later I saw a white car near the temple with all four tyres blown out. I thought it looked suspicious.”

Police believe the car was ditched during the escape, and the driver fled on foot.

As for the suspect’s mother, a well-known local politician, she’s remained tight-lipped.

“I haven’t been able to contact my son,” she told reporters. “But if I do, I’ll make sure he surrenders.”

An arrest warrant for Phisit has now been issued, with additional charges likely to follow. Police say he is the son