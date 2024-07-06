Thai police arrest man for stealing motorcycles to fund drug use

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police officers from Division 5 of the Crime Suppression Division raided a house and arrested a 25 year old Thai man for stealing motorcycles over three consecutive nights. The stolen motorcycles were sold to buy methamphetamine and for leisure activities.

On July 5, police officers led by Phattawut Onchuay, Hatthaphon Thongkham, and Kitiphum Sriphaeo executed a warrant issued by the Chumphon Provincial Court on June 20. The arrest took place at a residence in Tha Kham, Tha Sae district, Chumphon province.

At the beginning of this year, Chanintorn and an accomplice were involved in a series of motorcycle thefts throughout Mueang district, Chumphon province. Their method involved scouting residential areas and dormitories during the night. They targeted motorcycles that were in high demand in the market. Once they identified a suitable target, they would quickly steal the motorcycle. This operation was carried out over three nights, resulting in the theft of three motorcycles.

Chanintorn admitted to the crimes during the investigation.

“We chose motorcycles that were in high demand in the market. We waited for the right moment and then quickly stole the targeted motorcycles.”

The police charged Chanintorn with theft during nighttime in a dwelling using a vehicle. He was taken to the Mueang Chumphon Police Station for further investigation and prosecution, reported KhaoSod.

