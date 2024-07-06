Illegal streaming site administrator arrested in Phuket

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) have arrested the administrator of the illegal movie streaming website dolphin4k in Phuket for copyright infringement.

The suspect, 33 year old Supakrit was apprehended along with various items used in the illicit operation, including 16 Android signal boxes pre-installed with applications for viewing pirated movies, one flash drive, a computer, and a mobile phone.

Police, under the direction of Police Major General Phutthidet Boonkapue, ordered Police Colonel Weerapong Homhual and Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthawut Pomngern to arrest Supakrit yesteday, July 5. The investigation began following a complaint from the affected company, which reported that the website dolphin4k.com was disseminating copyrighted films from various production houses. The site allowed the public to sign up for a paid membership, granting access to view pirated movies through the website.

In addition to the subscription service, the administrator also sold signal boxes to interested members. These boxes provided a more stable and clearer viewing experience for the pirated movies. Sometimes, the website’s administrator would inform members of website issues, such as system problems, equipment failures, or unstable signals, to persuade them to purchase additional signal boxes.

Police conducted thorough surveillance and confirmed Supakrit’s role as the website administrator. Armed with a search warrant, officers raided his residence in Koh Kaew, Mueang district, Phuket. Supakrit confessed to being the administrator of the dolphin4k website. He has been charged with commercial copyright infringement, specifically for broadcasting television programmes and movies to the public for commercial purposes.

“The suspect admitted to managing the website and distributing the illegal content.”

Supakrit was subsequently handed over to the ECD investigators for further legal proceedings.

Police urge the public to steer clear of illegal streaming websites and report any suspicious activities related to copyright infringement. They emphasise that such operations not only harm the entertainment industry but also pose risks to consumers, including potential legal consequences and exposure to malware, reported KhaoSod.