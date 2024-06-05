CCTV captures gang stealing two motorcycles in one night near Pattaya

Picture courtesy of เรารักพัทยา Facebook

A gang of motorcycle thieves has been captured on CCTV stealing two motorcycles in one night near Pattaya. The incident occurred on June 3 at a building in the Pong sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province. The first victim, Paweena Hongsithong, reported the theft of her white and blue Honda Wave 125i motorcycle with a red license plate from the front of her building.

Paweena filed a report with Nongprue police, providing officers with CCTV footage that clearly showed the thieves. The footage revealed three men approaching her motorcycle around midnight, breaking the lock, and riding away on the vehicle.

Approximately 40 minutes later, the same group of thieves returned to the building and stole another motorcycle, a white Honda PCX, from another resident. Fortunately, this motorcycle was later found hidden in a nearby forest and returned to its owner.

Surirat Tangkiewsukullani, who witnessed the second theft, shared her experience, reported The Pattaya News.

“I heard dogs barking and went outside to see what was happening. I saw the thieves stealing the motorcycle and shouted for help, but they managed to escape.”

Police are currently investigating the incident, and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

In related news, Pattaya on May 6 witnessed the successful dismantling of a large-scale motorbike theft operation, as Nongprue police apprehended four suspects. The arrest, which was a result of a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Nongprue Police Station, managed to pull the plug on an intricate network of motorbike thieves and illegal resellers.

The investigation’s initial breakthrough occurred with the arrest of Phumrin Kesmala, a 22 year old known as “Mon,” who was originally apprehended on drug-related charges. During his interrogation, police discovered Phumrin’s previous involvement in motorcycle theft.

Officers expanded their investigation based on this information, which led them to discover that Phumrin had been using a messaging application to share images of stolen bikes.