Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang

A Thai TikToker issued a warning after catching a man secretly filming her at a supermarket in the northern province of Lampang on Sunday, September 7.

The TikTok user, parery_review2, shared a video of the suspect and revealed the details of the incident in the caption. She explained that she was unaware of being recorded until a female shopper noticed the man’s suspicious actions and approached him about the matter.

According to the victim, the suspect was carrying four mobile phones and a tripod. Each phone contained multiple explicit videos of women, and four videos of her were found on one of his phones. The footage showed that the man intentionally took close-up videos of her private parts.

Thai man denies filming woman in Lampang supermarket
In the video, when the victim confronted the suspect, he repeatedly denied the accusation, saying he did not film her but was filming products in the store. He claimed he was focused on the alcohol shelf, not the victim, but the footage clearly showed his intention.

The woman added that the man later changed his excuse, claiming he thought she was an actress and so recorded her. He then changed his story again, saying he filmed her in search of a lucky number for an upcoming lottery announcement. The victim found all of the excuses to be unreasonable.

The man was later escorted to the shopping mall’s security guard office and was subsequently transferred to Mueang Lampang Police Station for questioning. However, the details of the legal punishment the man faced were not made public.

Thai man arrested for filming woman in supermarket
In a similar incident reported in Pattaya yesterday, a Cambodian man was physically assaulted by a group of attackers after secretly recording sexual activity with a 16 year old girl at a love hotel.

The girl claimed that the man posed as a boxing trainer and approached her online. He arranged to meet her at the hotel, saying he would train her in boxing, but instead forced her to have sex with him.

She said that she caught him secretly recording the encounter, which led her to call her mother for help. The girl’s mother’s friends were angry with the Cambodian man, so they attacked him.

The man admitted to filming without her consent, but insisted the girl agreed to have sex with him.

