Thai man rides tricycle 5 days in rain to aid family in Sukhothai

A 60 year old Thai man embarked on a perilous journey, riding his motorised tricycle from Trang to Sukhothai through heavy rain for four nights and five days, despite having no money. His mission was to reunite with and support his struggling daughter and five grandchildren.

Sithidon, originally from Wang Thong Daeng, Mueang district, Sukhothai, had been working in Trang for 16 years. Upon learning of his family’s dire situation, he decided to make the arduous trip back to his hometown. His daughter and five grandchildren had lost their home and were in desperate need of help.

The journey was challenging, with Sithidon constantly battling heavy rainfall. He spent 1,500 baht on fuel and slept at petrol stations along the way. Sithidon recounted how fortunate he felt when he encountered kind-hearted individuals who assisted him. A truck driver gave him money and bought food, while a generous police officer in Chumphon provided him with an additional 700 baht.

However, the trip was not without its obstacles. In Phetchaburi, the rear wheel hub of his tricycle broke, requiring an urgent repair. Despite these setbacks, Sithidon persevered and eventually reached Sukhothai, although the journey was fraught with uncertainty.

Upon his return, Sithidon sought refuge at his 80 year old mother’s house. Meanwhile, his daughter’s family, consisting of seven people in total, found temporary shelter in a repaired old house thanks to a benevolent individual. Sithidon, possessing skills in repairing electrical appliances, plans to earn a living through this trade to support his family.

Additionally, the community is called upon to assist Sithidon in his efforts to rebuild his life. Those with old or broken electrical appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, fans, or washing machines are encouraged to donate them. These donations would provide Sithidon with the resources he needs to establish a new beginning, reported KhaoSod.

Donations can be coordinated by contacting 080-6864805 or by sending essential items for the children to Phatimaoh at House No. 2/2, Moo 1, Wang Thong Daeng, Mueang district, Sukhothai 64210, phone number 088-6961701.