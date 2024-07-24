Hong Kong model stabbed to death in Bangkok apartment

Photo courtesy of Handout via South China Morning Post

A 24 year old Eurasian model from Hong Kong was found brutally stabbed to death in her Bangkok apartment. Thai media reports indicate that the young woman, who held a Swiss passport, was discovered last Thursday evening, July 18, after neighbours reported hearing screams around 6.15pm.

CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment when the model, Gwendoline Cretton, was carried out of her apartment by her Hong Kong boyfriend, Wai, and two other men. The police have since arrested Wai, who claims that Cretton took her own life.

However, the circumstances surrounding her death are clouded with suspicion. Surveillance footage shows Wai’s yellow car lingering near Cretton’s apartment just before the incident, and she was last seen walking her dog around 5.30pm on July 18.

The Thai Immigration Department has yet to receive any requests for assistance but is in close contact with the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Thailand to monitor the situation.

Cretton’s tragic end has sent shockwaves through the modelling community. She was reportedly represented by CalCarries International Management, the same agency that counts famous names like Gaile Lok and Danielle Graham among its talents.

The agency confirmed that Cretton had worked with them for a long time until her contract ended this year. However, they were unable to contact her for confirmation as she was no longer on their roster.

Cretton’s career included a recent photo shoot for an Italian fashion brand, with images posted on social media in late January. She also collaborated with various make-up artists for shoots, with her modelling career dating back to 2018. Additionally, she maintained a YouTube channel under the name Gwen Sun, although it reportedly had no content.

The Swiss embassy in Bangkok and the consulate in Hong Kong have been contacted for comments, but no statements have been issued, reported South China Morning Post.