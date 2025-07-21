Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya

Grim discovery off Thai island raises fears as body found in advanced state of decay

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A fisherman’s shocking midday find sparked a new seaside mystery in Thailand, after a badly decomposed body was pulled from the waters near a remote island off Pattaya.

Fishermen off Koh Si Chang raised the alarm on July 17 when they spotted a body drifting face-down in the sea, with its limbs partially detached and no clue to the dead man’s identity.

Lieutenant Colonel Chai Pichit Phulaydok of Koh Si Chang Police Station received the chilling report just after noon, prompting an immediate response from local officers, Sriracha Water Police, and the Sawang Prateep Sriracha Rescue Unit.

The body was found near Koh Khang Khao, also known as Bat Island, about 15 kilometres offshore. Rescue crews quickly launched a patrol boat and retrieved the remains, which were described as being in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting the man had been dead for at least ten days.

“There were no signs of physical assault,” said Boonsong Pinchusri from the Sawang Prateep unit. “But the body had clearly been in the water a long time. It’s likely he could have been a fisherman but we found no ID, no phone, nothing.”

Due to the condition of the remains, parts of the body had detached and floated separately. The body was brought ashore at Koh Loy Pier in Sriracha and taken to Laem Chabang Hospital for a full autopsy.

Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Police say they are now appealing for information from the public and have asked relatives of any missing persons in the area to come forward to help identify the deceased, Pattaya News reported.

“We’re treating this as an unexplained death,” said one officer. “Until we know who he was and how he ended up in the water, we can’t rule anything out.”

While the cause of death remains unclear, the case has stirred memories of another chilling discovery on Pattaya Beach earlier this year.

Back in May, beachgoers were left stunned when the body of an unidentified man, aged between 30 and 40, washed up near Soi 13 on the tourist-packed sands of Pattaya Beach.

He was found face-down, dressed in a black T-shirt with foreign lettering and denim shorts. Blood around the nose and mouth, foam at the lips, and visible injuries to the cheekbone and eyelid prompted immediate suspicion of drowning or potential foul play.

Police at the time seized a mobile phone found on the body but have yet to identify the man or confirm a cause of death.

The recent Sriracha case now adds a grim chapter to a worrying trend of mystery deaths along Thailand’s eastern seaboard.

Latest Thailand News
Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery Crime News

Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery

11 seconds ago
Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya Pattaya News

Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya

18 minutes ago
Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa Phuket News

Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa

28 minutes ago
Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok Bangkok News

Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok

38 minutes ago
Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape Phuket News

Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape

50 minutes ago
Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations Crime News

Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations

1 hour ago
Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress Thailand News

Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress

1 hour ago
Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam Thailand News

Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam

1 hour ago
Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya Pattaya News

Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 42 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 42 Thai provinces

2 hours ago
Woman arrested for trafficking teens at Udon Thani karaoke bar Crime News

Woman arrested for trafficking teens at Udon Thani karaoke bar

22 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured Road deaths

Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured

22 hours ago
Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport Crime News

Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport

22 hours ago
Chon Buri bail agent found dead on his birthday in Nong Prue Thailand News

Chon Buri bail agent found dead on his birthday in Nong Prue

24 hours ago
Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute

1 day ago
Elephant rescued from reservoir in Chumphon&#8217;s Phato district Thailand News

Elephant rescued from reservoir in Chumphon’s Phato district

1 day ago
Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV Crime News

Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV

1 day ago
Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres Thailand News

Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres

1 day ago
Thailand mulls first suspension bridge to link Phuket and Phang Nga Phuket News

Thailand mulls first suspension bridge to link Phuket and Phang Nga

1 day ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting landmines on border territory Thailand News

Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting landmines on border territory

1 day ago
Toyota Camry fire on Sirat Expressway swiftly extinguished in Bangkok Bangkok News

Toyota Camry fire on Sirat Expressway swiftly extinguished in Bangkok

1 day ago
Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand Crime News

Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand

1 day ago
Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket&#8217;s coast Crime News

Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket’s coast

1 day ago
DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott18 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x