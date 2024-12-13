Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:49, 13 December 2024| Updated: 16:49, 13 December 2024
80 3 minutes read
Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket


A young man in Sisaket province reached a breaking point after years of family turmoil, leading to a tragic incident.

Phu Sing Police reported on Wednesday, December 11, that a 33 year old man was found dead in his home after being stabbed three times in the chest. His 21 year old stepbrother was arrested at the scene with the weapon.

The deceased, Rewat, reportedly had been involved in drug use for a decade, causing erratic and violent behaviour towards locals. Village chief Nopakit Phomkhon confirmed that Rewat’s aggressive behaviour had escalated over the past three to four years, often threatening and attacking others.

The stepbrother, Suwat, on the other hand, was described as a responsible and hardworking man who built a home for his family.

The situation reached a boiling point when Rewat demanded to use Suwat’s motorbike, a request Suwat denied due to Rewat’s tendency to sell valuables for drug money.

Suwat had previously hidden the motorbike and other valuable items with neighbours to prevent their sale. Rewat threatened to destroy the motorbike if he found it, leading to another violent outburst where he attempted to harm their parents.

Suwat, unable to tolerate Rewat’s destructive behaviour any longer, fatally stabbed him.

Their 60 year old mother, Sawan, revealed that Rewat was her eldest son from a previous marriage while Suwat was her second child with her current husband.

She recounted how Rewat’s personality changed drastically due to drug abuse, turning from a good-natured person into someone violent and unpredictable.

He sold family possessions, including nine sacks of rice and charcoal meant for cooking, to finance his drug habit.

Despite attempts to rehabilitate Rewat, he continued to relapse and never held a job, relying on family members for drug money. Sawan was not present during the incident but was informed by Suwat afterwards.

She noted Suwat’s generally good behaviour, highlighting his work ethic, abstinence from alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs, and his role as the family’s main provider.

Suwat had recently returned home from Bangkok, where he had been working, and planned to bring his wife and children back to live with him. However, the continued issues with his brother impeded these plans.

Suwat disclosed that he had endured his brother’s behaviour for over five years, often receiving distressing calls from their parents about Rewat’s actions.

On the day of the incident, Rewat had tried to borrow the motorbike from their father, presumably to sell it for drugs. When denied, Rewat threatened to kill their parents and burn the motorbike. Suwat, witnessing this, could no longer bear the situation. In a moment of desperation, he grabbed a knife, stabbed Rewat three times, and hid the weapon nearby before informing their mother of what he had done, reported KhaoSod.

“I couldn’t take it anymore. I’ve had to listen to my parents’ worries for years. When he threatened them yesterday, I just snapped.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why do some individuals resort to violence within family dynamics affected by addiction?

Intense stress, prolonged emotional strain, and perceived threats can drive individuals to extreme actions when coping mechanisms fail.

How does drug addiction alter familial relationships and dynamics over time?

Addiction can erode trust, create financial strain, and lead to unpredictable behaviours, disrupting family stability and emotional bonds.

What if alternative intervention strategies had been employed earlier in this scenario?

Early intervention through counselling or community support might have mitigated the escalating tensions and possibly prevented the tragedy.

What role does societal perception play in handling family issues related to addiction?

Stigma can hinder seeking help, while community support may encourage open dialogue and access to resources for affected families.

How can communities better support families struggling with addiction-related challenges?

Communities can provide resources, create awareness programmes, and establish support networks to alleviate family burdens and promote healing.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

