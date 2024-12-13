Bangkok’s new ‘Health Stations’ promise quick, hassle-free care

Published: 16:58, 13 December 2024
Bangkok's new 'Health Stations' promise quick, hassle-free care
Say goodbye to endless queues and tedious hospital visits. The Ministry of Public Health has unveiled its game-changing Health Station initiative, a telemedicine service designed to supercharge universal healthcare in Thailand.

Debuting at the Charoenchai Housing Cooperative Community in Bangkok, these futuristic kiosks let residents consult doctors via video calls for 42 medical conditions, dramatically cutting waiting times and hospital congestion. With plans to roll out 50 stations across Bangkok before expanding nationwide, this initiative is set to revolutionise access to healthcare.

Equipped with state-of-the-art communication tools and vital sign measurement devices, the Health Station empowers users to perform basic health checks and get immediate results. Each station can handle up to 72 patients daily, averaging six consultations per hour. Users can opt for home-delivered medications or pick them up from participating pharmacies.

“The Health Station is an innovative addition to the universal healthcare system,” said officials, highlighting its collaboration between the National Health Security Office and private partners. Not only does it make medical services more accessible, but it also reduces costs for treatments, medications, and travel.

Related news

Community members play a vital role in maintaining the kiosks to ensure they stay operational. This sense of shared responsibility is crucial for the project’s long-term success.

The government is keen on transforming the national health security system, leveraging this tech-forward approach to enhance the quality of life for citizens.

By integrating cutting-edge solutions into public healthcare, Thailand is setting an example for the region in modern medical accessibility, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, as Thailand marked World Diabetes Day, the Public Health Ministry is ringing alarm bells over the diabetes crisis affecting more than 6.5 million Thais—roughly 10% of the population.

Diabetes, often dubbed the “silent killer,” is ravaging communities nationwide, with over 90% of cases being type 2 diabetes, a largely preventable condition linked to lifestyle factors.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

