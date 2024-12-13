Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: 16:36, 13 December 2024
71 2 minutes read
Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A security guard mistook a fire for burning rubbish, only to discover a forklift engulfed in flames, which spread to a pile of wooden pallets and over 40 trolleys. The blaze narrowly missed the co-op store building, prompting an urgent firefighting effort.

Officers from the Mueang Trat Police Station received a report of a fire at the Trat Provincial Cooperative Store’s second branch in Noen Sai, Mueang district, Trat province at 1am today, December 13. Police arrived on the scene alongside patrol officers, firefighters from Tha Prik-Noen Sai Municipality, and the Sawang Boonchuay Rescue Foundation.

The fire was consuming a forklift, over 50 wooden pallets, and more than 40 trolleys. Initial attempts to extinguish the fire using chemical fire extinguishers were unsuccessful.

Subsequently, the municipality’s fire trucks sprayed water to prevent the fire from reaching the main store building. The firefighting efforts took approximately 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

According to Arak, a security guard at the Trat Provincial Cooperative Store’s Noen Sai branch, he started his shift at 8pm, stationed at the entrance security booth.

Initially seeing only a small flame, he assumed someone was burning rubbish and did not suspect anything unusual. However, upon looking again, he noticed the fire had intensified significantly. Riding over to investigate, he found the forklift and wooden pallets ablaze and immediately called the police for assistance.

“Initially, it seemed like nothing more than a small fire, perhaps from rubbish burning, but when I turned back, the flames had grown alarmingly.”

Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene but the cause of the fire remains undetermined. It is unclear whether the fire resulted from arson or negligence.

The Trat Provincial Forensic Office will further examine the site to ascertain the cause. The damage is estimated at several hundred thousand baht, reported KhaoSod.

The Noen Sai branch of the Trat Provincial Cooperative Store was closed due to internal issues and stiff competition, which led to continuous financial losses since 2014.

This branch, primarily an investment in non-revenue-generating assets, accrued losses amounting to approximately 138 million baht.

Due to these financial challenges, Kraisri, the chairperson of the cooperative’s board, announced the branch’s closure on July 1 this year. However, the first branch continues to operate as usual.

Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might closed or underutilized facilities pose unexpected risks?

Lack of regular monitoring can lead to overlooked hazards, increasing the potential for incidents like fires.

How can community readiness effectively prevent potential disasters?

Swift, coordinated emergency responses can minimise damage and prevent the escalation of potentially catastrophic events.

What if the fire had reached the main store building?

Significant structural damage and potential injury could have occurred, alongside exacerbated financial losses.

Why is it crucial to determine the fire’s cause in such incidents?

Identifying the cause helps prevent future occurrences and addresses any underlying negligence or arson.

How do financial struggles influence the operational decisions of cooperative stores?

Persistent losses may force closures, prompting strategic shifts towards more financially sustainable ventures.

