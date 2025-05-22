Thai man goes viral for ‘sleep-riding’ motorbike stunt on a mattress (video)

Who says you can’t sleep on the job and get paid? One Thai man is living the dream after a bizarre and hilarious motorbike stunt sent the Internet into a frenzy.

In a now-viral video that’s racked up over 11 million views, the man was seen riding a motorcycle while lying face-down on a mattress, clinging to the handlebars as he cruised down the road in Sisaket province, northeastern Thailand.

The footage, shared widely on social media and reported by Sin Chew Daily, shows the man flat on his stomach, occasionally adjusting his body position but keeping a firm grip on the bike’s controls. He appeared calm, collected—and maybe even a little too comfortable—as he coasted along in the unconventional position.

Netizens had a field day in the comments section, with jokes and questions pouring in. One amused viewer asked, “How’s he changing gears lying like that?”

Another joked, “What happens if he falls asleep mid-shift?”

One comment that particularly resonated read, “He’s living my dream—working and sleeping at the same time.”

While it’s unclear whether the mattress was mounted for comfort, comedy, or a creative way to avoid a sore backside, the man’s unusual ride left viewers both baffled and entertained. The clip has been shared across Facebook, TikTok, and X, drawing global attention.

In Thailand, where creative motorcycle hacks are practically a national pastime, this peculiar sight still managed to stand out. Locals are no strangers to unusual motorbike mods—everything from mobile food carts to moving family homes—but mattress-riding is a new one.

Officials have not commented on whether the act violates any traffic safety laws, though many users pointed out the potential dangers of such a stunt, reported Mustsharenews.

For now, the mattress man of Sisaket has gained online fame and become the latest viral sensation to emerge from Thailand’s ever-surprising streets.

In a similar incident last year, a delivery rider in Chachoengsao found himself in a hilarious situation while transporting a six-foot mattress on his motorcycle. The eye-catching scene unfolded on November 6, 2024, along Suwinthawong Road, near the Khlong Luang Pheng Bridge.

A reporter, intrigued by a large white object balanced on a motorbike, discovered it was a full-size mattress. The determined courier, employed by a private delivery service, was heading to a customer in Village 7, Khlong Luang Pheng subdistrict.