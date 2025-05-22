Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns

Push for tourism growth raises stakes for mountain ecosystem

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns
Picture courtesy of Phu Kradueng National Park

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports confirmed plans to introduce a cable car at Phu Kradueng National Park by 2027, a project initially proposed over 40 years ago. The cable car will accommodate up to 5,000 visitors daily, a limit set by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to mitigate environmental impact.

The project has faced prolonged debate between the government and conservationists, who have expressed concerns that the benefits will not outweigh the environmental consequences of increased visitor numbers. Sorawong Thienthong, the Tourism and Sports Minister, stated that the project will be completed during his tenure, having already passed the necessary hearings with various stakeholders.

A budget of 28 million baht (US$857,290) has been allocated for the study and design of the project, although the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) anticipates spending only 25.4 million baht (US$777,640) for this phase. Sorawong noted that the 4.5-kilometre route will feature 32 cars, each with a capacity of eight passengers.

The timeline set by DASTA aims for the completion of the cable car design and environmental impact assessment by March 2026. Following this, the report will be submitted to the National Environmental Board and the Cabinet for approval. Construction is expected to start in August 2026, with an estimated cost of 1 billion baht (US$30.6 million), and completion is targeted for 2027.

Related Articles

Sorawong reassured that the project would not interfere with the existing walking path but instead provide an alternative for tourists with varying physical abilities.

The cable car will allow visitors to make single-day trips to Phu Kradueng, easing the management burden on the park by reducing the need for overnight stays. Currently, Phu Kradueng, located in the northeastern province of Loei, attracts 60,000 to 70,000 visitors annually, but numbers are anticipated to rise with the cable car’s introduction.

DASTA Director General Siripakorn Cheawsamoot confirmed that the daily visitor limit will remain at 5,000 to prevent overtourism and protect the environment.

DASTA Chairman Titipong Khiewpaisal added that the plateau’s tourism area is carefully regulated by the Department of National Parks, featuring nine to 10 housing units and space for 3,200 tents, reported Bangkok Post.

Dasta manages the entrance area at the foot of the hill, which has been developed into tourism and commercial spaces.

Titipong mentioned that the cable car might not operate year-round, aligning with national park policies that close parks during certain months to allow environmental recovery.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover Thailand News

Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover

4 minutes ago
Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter Crime News

Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter

10 minutes ago
Thai man goes viral for &#8216;sleep-riding&#8217; motorbike stunt on a mattress (video) Thailand News

Thai man goes viral for ‘sleep-riding’ motorbike stunt on a mattress (video)

15 minutes ago
Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns Environment News

Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns

19 minutes ago
Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre Education

Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre

28 minutes ago
Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid Phuket News

Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid

31 minutes ago
Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok Bangkok News

Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

38 minutes ago
PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop Business News

PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop

45 minutes ago
Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs Crime News

Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs

49 minutes ago
&#8216;Little Moscow&#8217; boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy Phuket News

‘Little Moscow’ boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

55 minutes ago
2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering

1 hour ago
Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok Bangkok News

Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket Phuket News

Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

1 hour ago
Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video) Thailand News

Rocket mishap at Kalasin festival sends fireballs flying (video)

1 hour ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&#038;B leaders to foster change Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&B leaders to foster change

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

2 hours ago
Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop Pattaya News

Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop

2 hours ago
Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident Road deaths

Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider Phuket News

Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

2 hours ago
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road Bangkok News

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

2 hours ago
Officer&#8217;s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok Crime News

Officer’s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

2 hours ago
Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown Phuket News

Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown

3 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance Automotive

Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

3 hours ago
Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers Thailand News

Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers

3 hours ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
62 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

6 days ago
Foundation opposes cable car in Phu Kradueng National Park

Foundation opposes cable car in Phu Kradueng National Park

2 weeks ago
Phuket fights erosion as turtles and dugongs make a comeback

Phuket fights erosion as turtles and dugongs make a comeback

2 weeks ago
Northeast Thailand’s billion-baht cable car gets green light

Northeast Thailand’s billion-baht cable car gets green light

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x