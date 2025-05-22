Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident

A tragic accident led to the death of a 30 year old teacher in Nonthaburi province. The victim, Jamaree Choomueang, lost control of her motorcycle on Chaiyapruek Road, resulting in a fatal crash. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause.

At 12.30am, today, May 22, officers from Chaiyapruek Police Station, along with the Ruamkatanyu Foundation team, responded to a report of a motorcycle accident where the rider had died.

The incident occurred on the outbound Chaiyapruek Road, just before the left turn onto Ratchaphruek Road in Bang Phlap subdistrict, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province. Medical examiners from the Institute of Forensic Science were also called to the scene.

The victim, Jamaree, a teacher from Anurakprasith School in Mueang district, Nonthaburi, was found deceased on the road. Nearby, her black-and-red Honda Click motorcycle, with the registration number 2ขค 3984 Bangkok, lay on its side.

Police noted a long scrape mark, approximately 10 metres, on the road. CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the motorcycle passing before it fell.

Loading…

Eyewitness Yanapat, a 19 year old, recounted that he and his younger sibling were riding a motorcycle ahead of the victim. He noticed through his side mirror the victim’s motorcycle falling and immediately returned to assist, calling emergency services at 1669 for help. He confirmed that there was no collision with another vehicle during the incident, reported KhaoSod.

Initially, the police documented the scene and interviewed witnesses, who confirmed that the victim had fallen on her own. However, further examination of nearby CCTV footage will be conducted to verify this. Meanwhile, the Ruamkatanyu Foundation will transfer the body to the Institute of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

In similar news, a fatal accident unfolded on Mittraphap Road on April 18, when a motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck and was then hit by a trailer truck, killing the motorcyclist at the scene.