Chachoengsao courier delivers 6-foot mattress on motorcycle (video)

A delivery rider found himself in a humorous predicament when tasked with transporting a 6-foot mattress on his motorcycle. The unexpected delivery, which took place yesterday, November 6, in Chachoengsao province, left the customer so impressed by the courier’s determination that he tipped the rider several hundred baht.

The delivery took place on Suwinthawong Road, just before the Khlong Luang Pheng Bridge in the city of Chachoengsao. A reporter, noticing a motorcycle carrying a large white object, discovered it was a six-foot mattress.

The courier, an employee of a private delivery service, was en route to deliver the mattress to a customer in Village 7, Khlong Luang Pheng subdistrict.

The delivery rider, 24 year old Natthawut recounted that he first thought it amusing when he saw the mattress tied to the back of the delivery truck.

“I assumed one of my colleagues would have to handle the delivery. But when the packages were sorted, it turned out to be on my route.”

Despite the humorous start, the delivery was not far, just 2 to 3 kilometres from the warehouse. The customer, 52 year old Samun, had purchased the mattress through an online app after a significant price reduction, dropping from 4,900 baht to 2,456 baht, with no delivery charge.

Initially, the delivery worker called to ask Samun if she could collect it from the warehouse due to its size. Without a vehicle, Samun requested the delivery to her home, not expecting the worker to arrive on a motorcycle.

“I really didn’t expect him to deliver it like that. I was impressed by his effort to bring a 6-foot mattress on a motorcycle.”

Natthawut explained that he usually makes deliveries on his motorcycle, and although the mattress was an unusually large delivery, he was committed to delivering it on time, reported KhaoSod.

With the help of friends, he managed to secure the mattress on the back of his motorcycle using ropes, then carefully rode to the customer’s residence.

“I only received 8 baht for this delivery from the system. However, the customer was generous and gave me an additional 300 baht tip, thanking me for my perseverance. They seemed quite surprised I managed to bring such a large item on my bike.”

