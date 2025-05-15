Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy

A tragic incident occurred when a seven-month pregnant woman and her husband’s friend were fatally struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a tree in Sisaket province. The woman’s husband discovered the scene upon returning from delivering a load of eucalyptus wood.

Police from Khukhan Station in Sisaket were informed by Khukhan Hospital staff about the critical condition of 35 year old, seven-month pregnant, Uraiwan and 36 year old Chanon, who were later pronounced dead. The family, including 30 year old Narongrit, was left devastated.

Medical staff coordinated with a rescue team yesterday, May 14, to transfer Uraiwan’s body to Sisaket Hospital for a post-mortem procedure to remove the unborn child before handing over the body to the family.

The woman’s husband described the circumstances leading to the tragic event, stating that the incident occurred in the middle of a field in Ban Jaidee, Moo 10, Jaidee subdistrict, Khukhan district, Sisaket province. He had taken his pregnant wife and a friend to collect eucalyptus wood they had bought for resale.

While transporting the first load in light rain, he returned to find his wife and friend struck by lightning and lying unconscious under a tree.

In distress, he contacted the emergency services and the Sawangjit Sisaket Rescue Foundation in Khukhan for assistance. Despite efforts to resuscitate the victims and rush them to Khukhan Hospital, they did not survive.

Upon initial investigation, police found two pairs of shoes and a pool of blood beneath a tree that had been struck by lightning, causing its branches to break. They are conducting further inquiries as per legal protocol before allowing the family to proceed with the religious rites for the deceased, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a man tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning while collecting kaffir lime leaves for cooking in a paddy field in Amnat Charoen, with his father witnessing the incident.