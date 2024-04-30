Thai man flees after fatally shooting neighbour near Bangkok (video)

Photo via MGR Online

A Thai man remains at large after fatally shooting his neighbour yesterday at a condominium in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. The motive for the killing is still under investigation but a dog dispute between the two men is suspected.

Rattanathibet Police Station officers investigated the Seriphap Condominium in Soi Ngamwongwarn 23 in Nonthaburi province after reports of a shooting. The victim, a 45 year old Thai man named Kongchai Rodkhai, was found dead in the hallway on the ninth floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kongchai was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue shorts. Two gunshot wounds were discovered on his face and another one on his left arm. Three bullet shells were found at the scene.

Officers reviewed the security camera on the ninth floor to identify the murderer. In the CCTV footage, Kongchai was seen walking along the hallway and about to enter his room while another man who covered his face with a balaclava shot him multiple times until he collapsed to the floor.

The gunman was seen walking away from the scene and leaving the condo on a motorcycle after the murder. He was later identified as a 47 year old Thai man, Narin Prinkprayong, who lived in the room next to Kongchai.

Narin remains at large, and the motive for the fatal shooting is still under investigation. Narin’s wife revealed to police during the questioning that her husband and the deceased engaged in a heated argument over their pet dogs several times for more than a year.

Kongchai reportedly complained about the loud noise coming from Narin’s American Bully scratching the wall, while Narin objected to Kongchai’s dog barking excessively. An altercation ensued shortly before the murder.

The wife asserted her ignorance regarding how her husband acquired the firearm and expressed her inability to reach him since the incident. She disclosed that Narin battles depression but undergoes continuous treatment and medication.

Police are presently examining CCTV footage along Narin’s possible escape route in their efforts.