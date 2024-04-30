Pheu Thai Party highlights achievements, outlines future vision

Picture courtesy of Thai PBS

The Pheu Thai Party organised a significant event on Friday to shed light on the party’s accomplishments over the past 10 months and to share the vision of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The event is aptly named 10 Months Without Waiting, Moving Forward to Achieve 10 out of 10, as revealed by Pheu Thai’s secretary-general, Sorawong Thienthong.

Prime Minister Srettha and Paetongtarn will be among the key party figures delivering speeches, outlining their vision for Thailand’s future. The event is also an opportunity to introduce potential candidates for the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman election scheduled for next year.

Another intriguing aspect of the event is the launch of the Pheu Thai Party Academy, although details about the academy are still under wraps, according to the party’s secretary-general.

The party’s deputy secretary-general, Sriyada Palimaphan, revealed that the party’s plan to enhance the 30-baht universal health coverage (UHC) scheme will be discussed at the event. A revised version of the scheme, currently in its testing phase in some provinces, allows registered hospitals to share patients’ medical records.

This change offers patients the flexibility to seek treatments at different hospitals without creating a new medical record.

Furthermore, the party plans to showcase its soft power policy, aimed at boosting revenue by promoting Thailand’s unique cultural aspects.

According to the party’s deputy spokeswoman, Khattiya Sawatdipol, Prime Minister Srettha’s Pheu Thai-led government is committed to pushing for the people’s version of the constitution, as promised by the party. She emphasised that people’s full support is vital for the party to achieve this within the current four-year term.

The party’s deputy spokesman, Chanin Rungtanakiat, added that the event will also feature a detailed summary of the party’s efforts to enhance the country’s transport and logistics networks. This includes high-speed rail systems, the Laem Chabang deep-sea port, and upgrades to Thailand’s major international airports.

The party’s next steps for its 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme will also be a topic of discussion at the event, reported Bangkok Post.