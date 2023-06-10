Thai woman shoots neighbour dead over door-kicking dispute, history of issues

Photo by Khaosod.

A heated dispute led to a shocking incident in Thailand‘s Nonthaburi province, where a 42 year old woman shot her 35 year old neighbour dead, allegedly over a door-kicking incident and a history of disagreements between the two.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sompol Wongsrisunthorn, deputy chief of Nonthaburi Provincial Police, was informed of the shooting at Eua Arthorn Bang Bua Thong housing complex. Upon investigation, the deceased was identified as Krisak, a 35 year old motorcycle taxi driver and general labourer. He was found with three gunshot wounds from a .38 calibre gun and a folding knife at his waist.

The shooter, named Sujitra, was found hiding inside her room with the firearm. After an hour of police negotiations, she surrendered and was taken into custody. During the search, more ammunition was discovered hidden in her wardrobe.

The investigation revealed that the deceased’s wife did not know the shooter personally, but Sujitra had a history of conflict with others. She had previously fired at someone else’s house and neighbours reported she had been acting unstably. The deceased was on the way to a friend’s place when he had an altercation with the shooter, which led to the tragic event.

According to deputy chief Sompol Wongsrisunthorn, the cause of the dispute between the two neighbours was related to the victim kicking the shooter’s door, as well as ongoing disagreements. Sujitra faces charges of possession of a firearm and intentional homicide.

