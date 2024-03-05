Pattaya woman injured by glass thrown in dog-caused dispute

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Pattaya, a 37 year old local woman named Amawalee Tongfark, found herself in an unfortunate altercation when a glass, thrown by a foreign man, left her with an arm injury. The incident, which was sparked by an agitated response to a barking dog, occurred at a cafe near Jomtien Beach where Amawalee and a friend were spending time.

The foreign couple sitting adjacent to them took offence to the dog’s noise. The situation took a turn for the worse when the foreign man, reportedly, hurled a glass in the direction of Amawalee, causing damage to her arm.

Amawalee brought the incident to public attention via her social media account. The event took place on the first day of March 2024. As per her account, she questioned the couple about their actions, only to be met with an indifferent “I don’t care.” They then attempted to exit the scene.

The 37 year old woman highlighted that the dog was not hers and that the establishment they were seated in was pet-friendly. Despite her request for the couple to stay until the authorities arrived, they allegedly disregarded her plea and attempted to escape.

The couple did offer monetary compensation for the injuries, which Amawalee declined, citing their lack of sincerity. The cafe’s security attempted to prevent the couple’s departure but without success. The couple, who both appeared to be British and Thai, fled the scene in a car accompanied by three others.

Following media coverage of the incident, the male foreigner involved was identified as a 60 year old British national, known only as Sam. On March 3, he reported himself to the local police at Na Jomtien Police Station.

Resolution and apology

Sam acknowledged his role in the incident, revealing he had consumed legal, over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs before the altercation due to a toothache. He stated that these drugs altered his usual demeanour and impaired his memory of the event.

A negotiation took place between Sam and Amawalee, resulting in him agreeing to pay her 18,000 baht (US$503.36) as compensation for her medical expenses. He expressed regret for his actions and publicly apologised, assuring his love for Thailand and vowing never to repeat such behaviour.

The Chief of Na Jomtien Police Station, Wattanachai Saengrit, stated that any intentional act causing physical or mental harm is liable to a one-month imprisonment or a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht (US$279.64 ). However, as Sam reached an agreement with Amawalee, he was only required to pay the fine before being released, reported The Pattaya News.

