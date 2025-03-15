Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal
A Thai man searching for shellfish in a canal in Mueang district, Samut Songkhram with a group of friends drowned yesterday, March 14.

Deputy Inspector Chanathip Ongkhleuab from Mueang Samut Songkhram Police Station received a report of a man, Supachip, who had drowned and disappeared in Khlong Si Suk. Rescue divers from the Sawang Benjatham Foundation were called in to assist in the search due to the canal’s depth of three metres and strong underwater currents. Supachip’s body was eventually discovered at the bottom of the canal and retrieved for examination.

Anusorn, a 32 year old construction worker and a resident of Samut Sakhon, explained that Supachip was a local construction worker. Before the incident, Anusorn and seven friends went to the canal to search for shellfish during a shift change. Anusorn set up a camera to live stream their activity. After two hours, he returned to find the live stream had stopped, and upon reviewing it, discovered that Supachip had drowned. Police were immediately notified, with initial thoughts being that Supachip was not a strong swimmer and the tide was rising at the time.

Officers transported Supachip’s body to Somdet Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital for an autopsy as part of the legal process. Arrangements are being made for the family to receive his body to conduct religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 36 year old man drowned in a temple pond in Chachoengsao after reportedly jumping into the water to cool off while intoxicated. Despite warnings from locals, the tragedy unfolded at Ban Noen Sawang temple in Sanam Chai Khet district on February 18.

Village headman Thanachok Prakongsuk was alerted and contacted Panom rescue volunteers for assistance. The victim, Chaiyan Wangsuk, had submerged in the 2-metre-deep pond before help arrived.

Rescue divers from Phanom Sarakham headquarters searched for his body, while Thanachok confirmed that locals had tried to stop Chaiyan but were unable to prevent the fatal incident.

