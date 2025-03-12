Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
79 1 minute read
Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod English

Tourist Police in Pattaya arrested 25 foreign nationals working illegally at pool villa construction sites, exposing a growing network of illegal foreign-run property developments.

The operation, led by Police Colonel Man Rotthong, targeted Chinese investors suspected of developing villa rentals that function as illegal hotels.

Acting on a tip-off about 40 Chinese and Myanmar workers, officers raided four construction sites in Huay Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, yesterday, March 11. The sites contained around 20 buildings under construction, where officers discovered foreign supervisors overseeing Myanmar labourers.

Following inspections, police detained nine Chinese nationals and 16 Myanmar workers, none of whom could produce valid work permits. They were charged with violating Thailand’s employment and immigration laws, said a police spokesperson.

Related Articles

“This is part of a broader crackdown on foreign criminal gangs and illegal businesses. We are seeing an increase in foreign investors operating without legal permits across multiple industries, including real estate.”

The arrests were ordered by Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueak-am, commander of the Tourist Police, as part of a nationwide effort to curb illegal immigration, foreign-run businesses, and transnational crime. Police have noted a surge in foreign investors entering Thailand’s construction, hospitality, and retail sectors without following legal procedures.

Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown | News by Thaiger

Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, is currently experiencing a housing market boom, ranking second only to Bangkok in real estate growth.

According to data from the AREA real estate research center, the market is now valued at approximately 4.72 billion US dollars, largely due to its strategic location within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

With Pattaya becoming a hotspot for illegal property developments, officials warn that further raids are expected as officials tighten enforcement against unlawful foreign investments, reported KhaoSod English.

In similar news, Thalang police arrested four Chinese nationals for working illegally at a construction site in Thepkrasattri, Phuket, following a dramatic raid.

Acting on a tip-off received on March 3, officers stormed a warehouse in Village 9 on the morning of March 5. Upon arrival, they found the warehouse door open, with construction noises coming from inside.

Inside, police discovered four Chinese men working without permits. The suspects had been living on-site while illegally working for an interior design business under construction.

Latest Thailand News
Drug-fuelled taxi rage: Man arrested with gun and meth in Phuket Phuket News

Drug-fuelled taxi rage: Man arrested with gun and meth in Phuket

10 minutes ago
I&#8217;ll be right back: Foreign tourist dines and dashes in Krabi Krabi News

I’ll be right back: Foreign tourist dines and dashes in Krabi

18 minutes ago
Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown Pattaya News

Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown

24 minutes ago
Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video) Bangkok News

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

30 minutes ago
Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab Phuket News

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

35 minutes ago
Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials Thailand News

Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

42 minutes ago
Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat Thailand News

Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

52 minutes ago
Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good Crime News

Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good

57 minutes ago
Uthai Thani housekeeper loses 12 lottery tickets, seeks public help Thailand News

Uthai Thani housekeeper loses 12 lottery tickets, seeks public help

1 hour ago
Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon Road deaths

Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon

1 hour ago
Rent, steal, sell: Couple busted in Pattaya car theft scam Pattaya News

Rent, steal, sell: Couple busted in Pattaya car theft scam

1 hour ago
Serial dater or serial hater? Thai man denies assaulting woman Crime News

Serial dater or serial hater? Thai man denies assaulting woman

1 hour ago
Police seize 520 kilogrammes of crystal meth in freezer bust Crime News

Police seize 520 kilogrammes of crystal meth in freezer bust

2 hours ago
Opposition urged to revise censure motion excluding Thaksin Bangkok News

Opposition urged to revise censure motion excluding Thaksin

2 hours ago
Man shot dead at home in Phatthalung after electricity cut Crime News

Man shot dead at home in Phatthalung after electricity cut

2 hours ago
Jomtien Beach revamp nears completion, flooding fix underway Pattaya News

Jomtien Beach revamp nears completion, flooding fix underway

2 hours ago
Police allegedly involved in murder plot for 14 million baht payout Thailand News

Police allegedly involved in murder plot for 14 million baht payout

2 hours ago
Chon Buri woman found dead, police investigate suspicious circumstances Thailand News

Chon Buri woman found dead, police investigate suspicious circumstances

3 hours ago
Thai casino plans put on ice as Cabinet refuses to roll the dice Bangkok News

Thai casino plans put on ice as Cabinet refuses to roll the dice

3 hours ago
Tragic karaoke bar shooting in Phatthalung leaves woman dead Crime News

Tragic karaoke bar shooting in Phatthalung leaves woman dead

3 hours ago
Lottery hiss-teria in Songkhla as king cobra slithers into family car Thailand News

Lottery hiss-teria in Songkhla as king cobra slithers into family car

3 hours ago
Lucky numbers frenzy as lottery tickets sell out near Khamchanod Thailand News

Lucky numbers frenzy as lottery tickets sell out near Khamchanod

3 hours ago
Heartbroken Thai woman directs men from dating app to neighbour&#8217;s homes Bangkok News

Heartbroken Thai woman directs men from dating app to neighbour’s homes

3 hours ago
Puff and cuff: Pattaya Teen’s e-cigarette hustle goes up in smoke Pattaya News

Puff and cuff: Pattaya Teen’s e-cigarette hustle goes up in smoke

4 hours ago
Wake-up call: Snoozing Thai driver startled by cop&#8217;s ‘wife’ threat Thailand News

Wake-up call: Snoozing Thai driver startled by cop’s ‘wife’ threat

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
79 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

30 minutes ago
Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

35 minutes ago
Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

42 minutes ago
Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

52 minutes ago