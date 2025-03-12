Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown

Tourist Police in Pattaya arrested 25 foreign nationals working illegally at pool villa construction sites, exposing a growing network of illegal foreign-run property developments.

The operation, led by Police Colonel Man Rotthong, targeted Chinese investors suspected of developing villa rentals that function as illegal hotels.

Acting on a tip-off about 40 Chinese and Myanmar workers, officers raided four construction sites in Huay Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, yesterday, March 11. The sites contained around 20 buildings under construction, where officers discovered foreign supervisors overseeing Myanmar labourers.

Following inspections, police detained nine Chinese nationals and 16 Myanmar workers, none of whom could produce valid work permits. They were charged with violating Thailand’s employment and immigration laws, said a police spokesperson.

“This is part of a broader crackdown on foreign criminal gangs and illegal businesses. We are seeing an increase in foreign investors operating without legal permits across multiple industries, including real estate.”

The arrests were ordered by Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueak-am, commander of the Tourist Police, as part of a nationwide effort to curb illegal immigration, foreign-run businesses, and transnational crime. Police have noted a surge in foreign investors entering Thailand’s construction, hospitality, and retail sectors without following legal procedures.

Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, is currently experiencing a housing market boom, ranking second only to Bangkok in real estate growth.

According to data from the AREA real estate research center, the market is now valued at approximately 4.72 billion US dollars, largely due to its strategic location within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

With Pattaya becoming a hotspot for illegal property developments, officials warn that further raids are expected as officials tighten enforcement against unlawful foreign investments, reported KhaoSod English.

In similar news, Thalang police arrested four Chinese nationals for working illegally at a construction site in Thepkrasattri, Phuket, following a dramatic raid.

Acting on a tip-off received on March 3, officers stormed a warehouse in Village 9 on the morning of March 5. Upon arrival, they found the warehouse door open, with construction noises coming from inside.

Inside, police discovered four Chinese men working without permits. The suspects had been living on-site while illegally working for an interior design business under construction.