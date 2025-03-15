Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

The Ruesi Cherne Thatu Phutthakhun hermitage in Ayutthaya is buzzing with visitors seeking spiritual blessings and lucky numbers ahead of the next lottery draw. This sacred site in Bang Sai district has become a magnet for those looking to boost their fortune, drawing tourists and devoted believers alike.

Among the hermitage’s revered figures is the nine-faced Thao Wessuwan statue, standing at 16 metres tall, along with the world’s largest statue of Father Ruesi Phrommet. Other sacred deities include Chao Mae Takhian, Ganesha, Phra Sangkachai, and Luang Pho Mi Tham Jindamanee. However, the most sought-after figure is Kumarn Thong Jao Sua Heng, believed to grant good luck and financial success.

Many visitors come to pray in person or make requests online, sharing images on social media. Devotees claim to have received blessings, often returning to the hermitage with offerings to express their gratitude.

Pumpkins are a popular tribute for Father Ruesi Phrommet, while red drinks, sweets, and toys are offered to Kumarn Thong Jao Sua Heng. Some even donate bicycles and other gifts, which the hermitage later distributes to schools, temples, and charities. Visitors also take part in fortune-blessing ceremonies, where Ajarn Ruesi Cherne performs a ritual on their palms to open their luck.

One of the most anticipated moments takes place at Sala Boonchuay, in front of Father Ruesi Phrommet’s statue. Here, believers gather around a holy water basin, carefully watching as red candle wax drippings form numbers in the water. These numbers—often 87, 60, 2, and 5—are eagerly photographed and analysed from different angles to determine lucky combinations for lottery tickets, reported KhaoSod.

As the next draw approaches, the hermitage continues to attract visitors hopeful for divine guidance and a stroke of luck.

In similar news, in the lead-up to the March 16 lottery draw, hopeful gamblers flocked to Khamchanod Island in Udon Thani, seeking divine guidance for lucky numbers. However, many were left disappointed as tickets quickly sold out.

On March 11, crowds gathered at the revered shrine of Phor Pu Srisuttho and Mae Ya Sripatumma, deities linked to the legendary Nang Naga serpent. The ceremonial courtyard was filled with offerings, while Phor Jum Khamchanod, a ritual leader, led a fortune-invoking ceremony.

Visitors eagerly watched as candle wax drippings formed numbers in water, hoping for a sign that could lead them to lottery success.