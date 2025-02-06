Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 6, 2025
324 1 minute read
Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A large, 3-metre-long snake was discovered in a toilet at a residence in Samut Songkhram, prompting emergency services to intervene.

The snake, identified as a large fish-eating snake, was stuck in the toilet due to its size. Fire department personnel from Samut Songkhram Municipality were alerted to the situation at house number 11/1, Village 6, and took prompt action.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the snake’s head emerging from the toilet. Attempts to pull the snake out were initially unsuccessful as its body was too large to fit through the toilet, necessitating permission from the homeowner to break the toilet for removal.

Once extracted, the snake was released back into its natural habitat. The homeowner expressed an intention to use the house number, 11/1, to try their luck in an upcoming lottery.

Related Articles

Panuwat Kaewpaihan, a firefighter from the municipal fire department, advised residents to exercise caution and flush toilets before use to prevent such incidents.

He warned that unexpected encounters with snakes in toilets could result in serious injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Finding snakes in your condo or apartment is not uncommon in Thailand as these creatures lurk everywhere. Last month, terrified residents of a South Pattaya condominium were left in shock after discovering a massive 6-metre python slithering through ceiling panels, triggering an intense rescue operation on January 23.

Advertisements

The drama unfolded when a housekeeper spotted the snake’s tail dangling from a bathroom ceiling near the swimming pool area.

Initial attempts to capture the enormous reptile failed, forcing it to retreat deeper into the building’s structure. By the next day, the python had moved further into a wall cavity, making the rescue effort even more challenging.

Armed with tools and determination, firefighters broke through the bathroom wall in a dramatic 30-minute operation.

The python, measuring 6 metres and weighing around 60 kilogrammes, was eventually pulled free and carefully secured in a sack. Despite the chaos, rescuers ensured the snake was unharmed before releasing it back into the wild.

Shaken residents expressed relief and gratitude to the rescue team for their swift and professional response in handling the unexpected intruder.

Latest Thailand News
ex-Thai artist finds fame washing himself in the middle of the road (video) Bangkok News

ex-Thai artist finds fame washing himself in the middle of the road (video)

9 hours ago
Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery Thailand News

Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery

10 hours ago
Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it? Phuket News

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

10 hours ago
Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet Thailand News

Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

10 hours ago
4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son Thailand News

4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

10 hours ago
Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple Thailand News

Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

10 hours ago
Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month Business News

Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month

10 hours ago
Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal Thailand News

Thai media regulator jailed for abusing power in TrueID scandal

10 hours ago
Son in Samut Prakan fatally stabs mother, attacks locals Crime News

Son in Samut Prakan fatally stabs mother, attacks locals

10 hours ago
South Korean arrested for illegal tour guide work in Chon Buri Pattaya News

South Korean arrested for illegal tour guide work in Chon Buri

10 hours ago
Luxury car executive busted for 160m baht tax dodge Thailand News

Luxury car executive busted for 160m baht tax dodge

10 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Xi in landmark China visit Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn strengthens ties with Xi in landmark China visit

11 hours ago
Thai woman admits to faking pregnancy and child loss Thailand News

Thai woman admits to faking pregnancy and child loss

11 hours ago
Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020 Thailand News

Thai court rules traffic fines unlawful since 2020

11 hours ago
Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals Business News

Thai fruit exports set for boost with 3.5 billion baht deals

11 hours ago
Thailand approves US.8 billion high-speed rail expansion Thailand News

Thailand approves US$9.8 billion high-speed rail expansion

11 hours ago
Thai health services brace for refugee influx amid US funding cut Thailand News

Thai health services brace for refugee influx amid US funding cut

11 hours ago
Thai royal command appoints four military officers as bodyguards Thailand News

Thai royal command appoints four military officers as bodyguards

12 hours ago
Thai woman confesses to burning father alive over money dispute Thailand News

Thai woman confesses to burning father alive over money dispute

12 hours ago
Thai mother fears son lured into Cambodian scam gang Thailand News

Thai mother fears son lured into Cambodian scam gang

12 hours ago
Surin tragedy: Man drowns in pond as family watches in horror Thailand News

Surin tragedy: Man drowns in pond as family watches in horror

12 hours ago
Phuket drug den busted: Cops seize 25,000 meth pills Phuket News

Phuket drug den busted: Cops seize 25,000 meth pills

12 hours ago
Smoke signal: Suvarnabhumi sparks smoking rooms outrage Bangkok News

Smoke signal: Suvarnabhumi sparks smoking rooms outrage

12 hours ago
Call centre scams stay lit while Burmese locals suffer Thai power cut Thailand News

Call centre scams stay lit while Burmese locals suffer Thai power cut

13 hours ago
Bangkok police raid leads to seizure of illegal contraband, sex toys Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid leads to seizure of illegal contraband, sex toys

13 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 6, 2025
324 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

Phuket ranks among top winter sun destinations – But is it worth it?

10 hours ago
4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

4 Israeli men fined for causing chaos at hospital in Mae Hong Son

10 hours ago
Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

Taiwanese man offers 100 pig heads at Bangkok temple

10 hours ago
Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month

Thai banks to ban mule account transactions next month

10 hours ago