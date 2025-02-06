Snake scare: 3-metre snake found in Samut Songkhram toilet

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A large, 3-metre-long snake was discovered in a toilet at a residence in Samut Songkhram, prompting emergency services to intervene.

The snake, identified as a large fish-eating snake, was stuck in the toilet due to its size. Fire department personnel from Samut Songkhram Municipality were alerted to the situation at house number 11/1, Village 6, and took prompt action.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the snake’s head emerging from the toilet. Attempts to pull the snake out were initially unsuccessful as its body was too large to fit through the toilet, necessitating permission from the homeowner to break the toilet for removal.

Once extracted, the snake was released back into its natural habitat. The homeowner expressed an intention to use the house number, 11/1, to try their luck in an upcoming lottery.

Panuwat Kaewpaihan, a firefighter from the municipal fire department, advised residents to exercise caution and flush toilets before use to prevent such incidents.

He warned that unexpected encounters with snakes in toilets could result in serious injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Finding snakes in your condo or apartment is not uncommon in Thailand as these creatures lurk everywhere. Last month, terrified residents of a South Pattaya condominium were left in shock after discovering a massive 6-metre python slithering through ceiling panels, triggering an intense rescue operation on January 23.

The drama unfolded when a housekeeper spotted the snake’s tail dangling from a bathroom ceiling near the swimming pool area.

Initial attempts to capture the enormous reptile failed, forcing it to retreat deeper into the building’s structure. By the next day, the python had moved further into a wall cavity, making the rescue effort even more challenging.

Armed with tools and determination, firefighters broke through the bathroom wall in a dramatic 30-minute operation.

The python, measuring 6 metres and weighing around 60 kilogrammes, was eventually pulled free and carefully secured in a sack. Despite the chaos, rescuers ensured the snake was unharmed before releasing it back into the wild.

Shaken residents expressed relief and gratitude to the rescue team for their swift and professional response in handling the unexpected intruder.