Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

Two Indian men have been detained for questioning in connection with the alleged assault of a German woman after CCTV footage implicated them. One suspect gave inconsistent statements, while the other was evasive. Police remain confident in their identification of the suspects.

The incident occurred when 24 year old Salah, a German national, reported being assaulted by two men while attending the Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan. The alleged assault took place near rocks close to a bungalow in Ban Tai subdistrict, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani province. The suspects reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

Yesterday at 8.20pm, under the direction of several high-ranking police officials including Police Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit and Police Major General Sak Sirapueak-Um, a coordinated effort was launched. This involved local police, Koh Phangan tourist police, and immigration officers working together to track down the perpetrators.

Police Colonel Apichat Jansamret led the investigative team, which scrutinised over 100 CCTV cameras throughout the day. Officers also interviewed witnesses in the vicinity and evidence technicians were dispatched to the scene to gather forensic evidence.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had been staying at a bungalow in Mueang 1, Koh Phangan subdistrict. Police subsequently invited 47 year old Vijay and 40 year old Rahul, both Indian nationals on tourist visas, for questioning at Koh Phangan Police Station. During initial questioning, Vijay provided partial admissions, while Rahul’s statements were contradictory and uncertain. Consequently, DNA samples were collected from both suspects and sent for analysis at Koh Phangan Hospital.

Meanwhile, Salah reported that she had consumed a significant amount of alcohol on the night of the incident, leading to intoxication. The lack of lighting at the scene also contributed to her uncertainty in identifying the two Indian men as her assailants.

Police Colonel Apichat stated that based on the victim’s account implicating Indian men, and the lack of other individuals seen leaving the area at that time, besides Vijay and Rahul captured on CCTV, they are confident in their identification. However, they await the results of the investigation and DNA tests from Koh Phangan Hospital, reported KhaoSod.