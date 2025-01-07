Senior moment: Helpful young man taxis off with granny’s goods (video)

Photo from @yutthana696 Tiktok video screenshot

A young man assisted an elderly woman carrying numerous items onto a shared taxi but accidentally forgot to return her belongings after holding on to them. Realising his oversight only after the vehicle had departed, he ran after the taxi to return them to her.

The incident was shared by TikTok user @yutthana696, who posted a clip of the event. The young man noticed the elderly woman struggling with her heavy load while trying to board the vehicle, so he offered to help carry her items and assisted her onto the shared taxi. However, in the confusion and busy environment, he inadvertently kept some of her items.

The incident took place between 10am and 11am on January 2. The TikTok user, known as Not in the post, was on his way to a new year meal when he encountered the elderly woman waiting for a shared taxi with her hands full.

He approached her and offered to help hold her items. After helping her board, he placed the items he was carrying onto the vehicle without much conversation due to the bustling crowd.

In the midst of this, he forgot to return a bag containing fresh meat and fish that the woman had bought from the market, which he realised only after taking a sip from his drink, still in the same hand.

By then, the shared taxi had already left, prompting him to capture the moment and then drive after the vehicle to return the forgotten bag. When he caught up with the taxi, he gave the items back to the grateful woman, who even offered to cover his fuel costs.

Reflecting on the incident, he admitted to being forgetful and apologised to the woman for the mistake. Despite this, she was understanding, as she too had forgotten that not all her items were returned.

She had bought a significant amount of goods. He took the opportunity to encourage others to assist the elderly, who might find it challenging to travel alone on public transportation due to physical limitations, and emphasised the importance of supporting each other within the community, reported KhaoSod.

Thailand News
