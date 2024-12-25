Elderly woman flees as son sets house on fire in Bangkok (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An elderly woman was forced to flee her home after her son, in a state of frenzy, set their house on fire. The incident was captured and shared on TikTok by user @hippopo2875, who expressed sympathy for the woman, revealing he had known her for over 20 years, describing her as kind-hearted.

The video depicted firefighters and residents battling the blaze consuming the house on Soi Khubon 27, Intersection 40, in Ram Inthra subdistrict, Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok. The elderly homeowner was found sitting by the roadside, visibly dirty and frightened, evoking pity from those who witnessed the scene.

The online post quickly garnered numerous comments, with many concerned for the elderly woman’s well-being. The original poster reassured followers that the woman was safe and had been taken in by another son. Additionally, the poster shared a personal connection, recalling memories of passing by the woman’s home during school days and stopping by for snacks.

The incident highlights a recurring issue, as the woman reportedly has had to escape similar situations in the past. The son responsible for the fire has a history of erratic behaviour, causing distress not only to his mother but also to the entire community. Despite the chaos, the prompt response of residents and emergency services managed to control the fire, preventing further damage.

“We feel for her; she’s such a kind person,” commented a neighbour who witnessed the aftermath.

The elderly woman, affectionately known as Grandma Turtle in the community, is known for her warm and generous nature, often sharing snacks with local children.

Safe and sound

Firefighters arrived swiftly at the scene, working alongside residents to extinguish the flames. The collaborative effort underscored the community’s solidarity in times of crisis.

“It was a challenging situation, but with everyone’s help, we managed to get it under control quickly.”

The community has rallied around the elderly woman, offering support and assistance in her time of need. While she has found temporary refuge with her other son, the incident has raised concerns about her long-term safety and well-being. Many community members are calling for more substantial measures to ensure she is protected from any future incidents.

Local police are reportedly investigating the situation, particularly focusing on the son’s mental health and the circumstances leading to the fire. There is a growing call for appropriate interventions to address such domestic issues to prevent recurrence and ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals, reported KhaoSod.