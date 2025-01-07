Transport Ministry plans 319 billion baht rail upgrades

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
51 1 minute read
Transport Ministry plans 319 billion baht rail upgrades
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Transport Ministry is planning to initiate several significant public transportation projects early this year, pending approval from the Cabinet, to enhance national connectivity.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit stated that the projects involve extending the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) Dark Red and Light Red lines and advancing the second phase of double-track upgrades in the north, northeast, and south.

Advertisements

These initiatives require a total investment of 319 billion baht (US$9.2 billion).

The first project involves extending the Dark Red electric commuter rail line by 8.84 kilometres to link Rangsit to Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus. This project received approval in December but the SRT is seeking an increase in the budget from the current 6.4 billion baht (US$185 million).

Related Articles

The second venture is a 20.5-kilometre spur line connecting Siriraj Hospital to Salaya, branching off from the main Light Red Line. This project will proceed once it gains final approval from the Budget Bureau and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The third project, costing around 297 billion baht (US$8.6 billion), involves the second phase of double-track upgrades on key routes in the north, northeast, and south.

It aims to convert single tracks into dual tracks on six routes: Pak Nam Pho-Den Chai, Den Chai-Chiang Mai, Jira Junction-Ubon Ratchathani, Hat Yai Junction-Padang Besar, Chumphon-Surat Thani, and Surat Thani-Hat Yai-Songkhla, thereby enhancing efficiency, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

SRT chief Veeris Ammarapala mentioned that the double-track upgrade proposal would be submitted to the Cabinet within the month. Upon receiving approval, the SRT will commence the bidding process for procurement and construction, starting with the Pak Nam Po-Den Chai and Jira Junction-Ubon Ratchathani sections.

The Den Chai-Chiang Mai section will be the last to be upgraded, as its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is still under review.

Latest Thailand News
Transport Ministry plans 319 billion baht rail upgrades Thailand News

Transport Ministry plans 319 billion baht rail upgrades

2 minutes ago
Senior moment: Helpful young man taxis off with granny&#8217;s goods (video) Thailand News

Senior moment: Helpful young man taxis off with granny’s goods (video)

6 minutes ago
Trapped tots: Three year old rescued from car drama in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Trapped tots: Three year old rescued from car drama in Uthai Thani

12 minutes ago
Elderly cash windfall: Thai govt handouts confirmed by January 29 Economy News

Elderly cash windfall: Thai govt handouts confirmed by January 29

18 minutes ago
Chinese actor’s real-life drama ends on Thai-Myanmar border Thailand News

Chinese actor’s real-life drama ends on Thai-Myanmar border

25 minutes ago
Rusty’s journey: Rescued Thai dog experiences snow for the first time in UK South Thailand News

Rusty’s journey: Rescued Thai dog experiences snow for the first time in UK

39 minutes ago
Fire unleashed: Blaze engulfs pet store in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Fire unleashed: Blaze engulfs pet store in Chiang Rai

1 hour ago
CNY spending boom: Thailand poised for festive cash splash Economy News

CNY spending boom: Thailand poised for festive cash splash

1 hour ago
Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument Crime News

Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument

1 hour ago
Thailand steals the spotlight at China&#8217;s Harbin Ice Festival (video) China News

Thailand steals the spotlight at China’s Harbin Ice Festival (video)

2 hours ago
BRN operative arrested in Yala for planned January attack Crime News

BRN operative arrested in Yala for planned January attack

2 hours ago
Thai AirAsia crowned Thailand’s punctuality king – again Aviation News

Thai AirAsia crowned Thailand’s punctuality king – again

2 hours ago
Thai mother condemns restaurant after hot soup spills on 4 year old son Central Thailand News

Thai mother condemns restaurant after hot soup spills on 4 year old son

2 hours ago
Couple killed in Phatthalung collision returning from flood relief Road deaths

Couple killed in Phatthalung collision returning from flood relief

2 hours ago
Rare black leopard struts its stuff in Kaeng Krachan park Central Thailand News

Rare black leopard struts its stuff in Kaeng Krachan park

2 hours ago
Ex-wife seeks justice over corrupt ex-cyber cop threats Crime News

Ex-wife seeks justice over corrupt ex-cyber cop threats

2 hours ago
Lifesaving heroine: Student performs CPR on elderly man in Phuket Phuket News

Lifesaving heroine: Student performs CPR on elderly man in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai drug addict arrested for sexually assaulting ex-mother-in-law Crime News

Thai drug addict arrested for sexually assaulting ex-mother-in-law

3 hours ago
Family receives ashes of Thai woman killed in South Korea crash Thailand News

Family receives ashes of Thai woman killed in South Korea crash

3 hours ago
Spotless honesty: Pattaya street cleaner returns lost wallet Crime News

Spotless honesty: Pattaya street cleaner returns lost wallet

3 hours ago
Japanese man pickpocketed on Bangkok MRT, credit cards used in Isaan Bangkok News

Japanese man pickpocketed on Bangkok MRT, credit cards used in Isaan

3 hours ago
Government House open this Saturday for National Children&#8217;s Day Bangkok News

Government House open this Saturday for National Children’s Day

3 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued after fatal petrol station shooting in Songkhla Crime News

Arrest warrant issued after fatal petrol station shooting in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Don&#8217;t miss out on Jungceylon&#8217;s Giant Dogs Meet Friends festival! Phuket Travel

Don’t miss out on Jungceylon’s Giant Dogs Meet Friends festival!

3 hours ago
Thai snake charmer fined for squeezing influencer with overpriced photos Central Thailand News

Thai snake charmer fined for squeezing influencer with overpriced photos

4 hours ago
Thailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
51 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Elderly cash windfall: Thai govt handouts confirmed by January 29

Elderly cash windfall: Thai govt handouts confirmed by January 29

18 minutes ago
Chinese actor’s real-life drama ends on Thai-Myanmar border

Chinese actor’s real-life drama ends on Thai-Myanmar border

25 minutes ago
Rusty’s journey: Rescued Thai dog experiences snow for the first time in UK

Rusty’s journey: Rescued Thai dog experiences snow for the first time in UK

39 minutes ago
Thai health minister reassures public over hMPV concerns

Thai health minister reassures public over hMPV concerns

41 minutes ago