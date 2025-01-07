Transport Ministry plans 319 billion baht rail upgrades

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Transport Ministry is planning to initiate several significant public transportation projects early this year, pending approval from the Cabinet, to enhance national connectivity.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit stated that the projects involve extending the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) Dark Red and Light Red lines and advancing the second phase of double-track upgrades in the north, northeast, and south.

These initiatives require a total investment of 319 billion baht (US$9.2 billion).

The first project involves extending the Dark Red electric commuter rail line by 8.84 kilometres to link Rangsit to Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus. This project received approval in December but the SRT is seeking an increase in the budget from the current 6.4 billion baht (US$185 million).

The second venture is a 20.5-kilometre spur line connecting Siriraj Hospital to Salaya, branching off from the main Light Red Line. This project will proceed once it gains final approval from the Budget Bureau and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The third project, costing around 297 billion baht (US$8.6 billion), involves the second phase of double-track upgrades on key routes in the north, northeast, and south.

It aims to convert single tracks into dual tracks on six routes: Pak Nam Pho-Den Chai, Den Chai-Chiang Mai, Jira Junction-Ubon Ratchathani, Hat Yai Junction-Padang Besar, Chumphon-Surat Thani, and Surat Thani-Hat Yai-Songkhla, thereby enhancing efficiency, reported Bangkok Post.

SRT chief Veeris Ammarapala mentioned that the double-track upgrade proposal would be submitted to the Cabinet within the month. Upon receiving approval, the SRT will commence the bidding process for procurement and construction, starting with the Pak Nam Po-Den Chai and Jira Junction-Ubon Ratchathani sections.

The Den Chai-Chiang Mai section will be the last to be upgraded, as its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is still under review.