Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine

A Thai woman took to social media to expose a female stranger at a self-service laundry who tried to save money by sneaking her clothes into the victim’s washing machine, ultimately forcing the victim to cover the cost.

The TikTok user, @hesatopperformer, shared a video of a heated argument between the two women at a laundrette. The location and date of the incident were not specified in the video or its caption.

The video quickly gained attention from Thai netizens and news outlets. Many viewers referred to the older woman in the video as “aunty,” criticising her for her selfish and excessively demanding behaviour. During the confrontation, the following exchange was heard…

Victim: “I didn’t give you any permission. I told you to remove your clothes. Remove them now!”

Aunty: “My machine was already full, you see. Just a few pieces of clothing. What’s the problem? I’ll take only my clothes. Don’t worry. I’m not going to steal yours. I don’t want them.”

Victim: “What you’re doing is disgusting. You didn’t even ask for my permission.”

The older woman then urged the victim to be more generous, but the victim refused. She pretended to relent, saying the stranger could use the same machine on the condition that she paid for the laundry service.

The aunty refused to pay, arguing that she had already paid for another machine and accusing the victim of being selfish.

Toward the end of the video, the victim walked away from the machine and stated she would only return once the aunty had left the shop.

Online commenters condemned the older woman for her self-centred actions, while others questioned the authenticity of the video, suggesting it may have been staged to generate engagement. They noted that the tone of the conversation seemed unnatural and possibly scripted.

The TikTok user has not clarified whether the incident was genuine. Neither of the individuals involved has come forward to speak publicly.