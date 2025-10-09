Thai man wanted for allegedly killing and dumping body in Phetchaburi pond

Police are hunting for a Thai man suspected of killing a woman and dumping her body in a pond in the southern province of Phetchaburi. The victim’s body was found strangled and bound to a wooden log.

Residents in Nong Ya Plong district of Phetchaburi discovered the body of the missing woman, 55 year old Ladda Dodesang, in the pond on Monday, October 6. She had reportedly disappeared from her home on September 22 along with her motorcycle.

Ladda’s body and legs were tied to a wooden log, her right arm was severed, and her neck was bound with cloth and rope, leading officers from Nong Ya Plong Police Station to suspect foul play.

Given that her Buddhist amulet and 20,000 baht in cash were still on her, police believe the motive for the murder was unlikely to be theft.

Officers searched Ladda’s home for additional evidence and clues to the possible motive. Channel 8 reported that police found a large quantity of drugs in her house.

Further investigation led police to the home of Ladda’s neighbour, 48 year old Narongporn “Khiao” Prommueang, who was not present during the search. His family told officers he had not returned home since September 29.

Police discovered a wooden log and a steel rod at Khiao’s residence, both similar to evidence recovered from Ladda’s body, making him the main suspect.

Khiao’s friend, Abdulhami, told Channel 8 that Khiao had asked him to drive him to Khao Yoi Intersection on the night of September 29. He said he dropped Khiao off there, but did not know where he went afterwards.

Police are now searching for Khiao’s whereabouts. He is suspected of murdering Ladda over a drug-related dispute and unpaid debts. According to Channel 8, police have yet to provide further updates on the case.

If found guilty, Khiao faces charges under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries a penalty of death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.