Thai king supports troops at Thai-Cambodian border with gifts

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua showed his support for the troops guarding the Cambodian frontier, sending royal gifts and a personal message of encouragement in a rare public expression of concern for their welfare.

The morale-boosting gesture took place yesterday, June 16, during a formal ceremony at the Ta Muen Thom Temple outpost in the Chong Bok border area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. The post is operated by the Suranaree Task Force under the 2nd Army Region.

Privy Councillor General Paiboon Khumchaya led the royal delegation to deliver the care packages on behalf of His Majesty. The king’s message conveyed heartfelt appreciation and encouragement to the soldiers stationed in the region.

“He is deeply concerned about the well-being of everyone stationed here,” said Gen. Paiboon. “His Majesty is with you in spirit as you fulfil your duties to protect the kingdom.”

The visit also extended beyond military lines. King Vajiralongkorn included residents in nearby border villages and civilian officials in his expressions of goodwill, acknowledging the shared efforts in maintaining national security in this sensitive region.

Photo of Anutin Charnvirakul courtesy of The Standard

Among the high-ranking officials attending the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Lieutenant General Boonsin Paadklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, and Major General Sompop Paravech, who leads the Suranaree Task Force.

Locals also gathered to welcome the delegation and express their appreciation for the royal attention given to this often-overlooked region.

Following the ceremonial presentation, Gen. Paiboon met with key military leaders to discuss the current security climate along the Thai-Cambodian border, which has long been a focus of strategic and political interest, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has reaffirmed Thailand’s stance amid growing pressure from Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, who issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the full reopening of all border checkpoints.

After a two-hour review of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission meeting, Paetongtarn described the session as productive, noting both sides agreed on a discussion framework aligned with the Foreign Ministry’s position.

