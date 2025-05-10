Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash

Corruption cases and intense rivalries fuel fierce competition for power across Phuket

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash
Phuket is heading to the polls tomorrow in a high-stakes round of municipal elections set to reshape local leadership across the island — and voters are being urged to turn out in force.

In a rally dubbed the “Big Day”, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat led an event at Saphan Hin’s 4,000-seat gymnasium on Thursday, May 8, to stir civic spirit and boost voter turnout.

“I urge all eligible citizens to vote this Sunday between 8am and 5pm. Do so with honesty and integrity. Reject vote-buying and demand transparency from our local leaders.”

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) in Phuket echoed the call, reminding citizens that their votes directly impact essential services such as waste collection, education, urban planning, and public health. Local governments also control significant budgets funded through local taxes and central government support.

With incumbent mayors stepping down, corruption cases looming, and fresh faces entering the race, this election promises to be one of the most dynamic in recent memory. Key battlegrounds include:

  • Phuket City: Suppachoke Laongphet (Rak Phuket Party) vs. Phisit Sutthichindawong (Young Turks)

  • Patong: Chalermlak Kebsap, Lalita Maneesri, and Prakit Keesin vie for the coastal tourism hub’s top job

  • Rawai: Thames Kraitat runs unopposed as former mayor Aroon Solos exits amid corruption charges

  • Pa Klok: Candidate Panya Sampaorat remains in the race despite ongoing legal proceedings, though no verdict has been issued

Several municipalities, including Kathu and Thepkrasattri, will only hold party-list votes, as their current mayors remain in office, reported The Phuket News.

Adding to the election atmosphere, strict alcohol bans are now in place: from 6pm tonight to 6pm tomorrow in all voting areas, with a nationwide alcohol ban from midnight to midnight due to Visakha Bucha Day.

Suwat Saowarat, Director of NACC Phuket, confirmed, “While Candidate Panya Sampaorat is under investigation, he remains legally eligible until a verdict is reached.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal43 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 10, 2025
