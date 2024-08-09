British tourist missing after trip to Bangkok found safe in Finland

Photo via MyLocal Lincolnshire

A British tourist who went missing after a trip to Bangkok has been found safe and well according to his older sister. The British man, Simon Robinson, is in Helsinki, Finland.

The 27 year old British man was on holiday in Bangkok with friends and scheduled to return home to Boston in Lincolnshire on August 3. He had earlier informed his girlfriend of an early return, saying he would board a return flight on July 27.

However, Robinson did not follow his schedule and lost contact with his family, girlfriend, and friends from July 26. He did not get in touch with his family, even on his 27th birthday at the end of July.

Following the tracking of his phone signal, Robinson was found to be in Bangkok, near Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Robinson’s older sister, Sarah Robinson Dale, later reported to the British press that her brother had been on Finnair flight AY142, travelling from Bangkok to Finland.

The sister told the media that she would contact the authorities about his destination country to locate her brother as soon as possible.

Fortunately, Dale confirmed yesterday, August 8, that Robinson finally called her and apologised for the loss of contact. He also apologised for causing everyone concern.

Dale also expressed her appreciation to everyone who helped by sharing the missing person’s post and supporting her in the search for her brother.

“Simon has called me. He is okay and deeply sorry for worrying everyone. Thank you to everyone who has shared and supported us.”

Dale and Robinson have not yet clarified the issue that prevented Robinson from contacting his loved ones but this latest announcement happily confirms that Robinson is safe.

UPDATE 1: Missing Brit from Bangkok airport boarded flight to Finland

The baffling disappearance of a British tourist hours before his flight from Bangkok has taken a twist: his sister insists he did board a plane.

Sarah Robinson-Dale revealed that her brother, 27 year old Simon Robinson, boarded a flight to Helsinki, Finland. This revelation has shifted the search a staggering 5,000 miles from Southeast Asia to the Arctic Circle.

Initially, Robinson was feared to have vanished in Bangkok, leaving his family distraught and believing he never boarded his July 26 flight home, despite his phone pinging near the airport minutes before departure.

“We have received confirmation that Simon did board the flight on July 26. A massive thank you to everyone who shared and to the kind people who found this information, as police on both sides haven’t done anything. I am waiting for a call back from the police and embassy in Helsinki.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed Robinson’s case was reported to them but hadn’t issued their own missing person’s appeal. The missing Brit’s sister mentioned that the information about him leaving Thailand emerged despite UK police confirming he didn’t.

The family’s new theory was prompted by a man claiming to be a Thai immigration officer, who informed them Robinson was on flight AY142 – Finnair’s Bangkok-Helsinki route. Dale confirmed her brother jetted off to Finland but did not reveal the source of her confirmation.

Finnair declined to provide customer information when The Sun requested verification of Robinson’s flight details.

Robinson, from Skegness, Lincolnshire, initially flew to Thailand on July 22 and was not due home until August 3. However, on July 26, he called his girlfriend to announce he was flying home early. He has not been heard from since.

The UK Foreign Office stated it stands ready to assist any Brit abroad but refrained from commenting on Simon’s case. Interpol also declined to comment, citing the need for special circumstances or approval from the missing person’s country, reported The Sun UK.

ORIGINAL STORY: Search for British tourist who disappeared at Bangkok airport

A 27 year old British tourist embarked on a dream holiday to Thailand but has mysteriously vanished, leaving his loved ones in a state of despair.

Simon Robinson jetted off to Thailand on July 22, planning to soak up the Sun until August 3. However, just days into his trip, he phoned his girlfriend on July 26, announcing his early return. That call was the last anyone heard from him.

According to The Lincolnite, Robinson, who spends much of his time in Boston, Lincolnshire, UK, never boarded his flight despite his phone pinging near Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Since that fateful call, his phone has been switched off, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Friends and family are now frantically raising awareness to initiate a search effort. South Yorkshire police have confirmed that Simon’s case has been reported, though they have not launched a missing persons appeal. The Foreign Office has stated it is ready to assist any British national abroad.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the missing Brit’s sister, Sarah Robinson Dale, expressed her anguish.

“I am going out of my mind here. I am receiving hundreds of messages and don’t have time to reply to them all. I am thankful for everyone’s support and sharing.”

Dale urged anyone in Bangkok to contact the police if they see her brother and encouraged people in other countries to keep sharing his picture.

“As soon as I have any information, I will update on here. Forever grateful, let’s get Simon home.”

Dale was due to speak with the British embassy in Thailand yesterday.

Robinson’s friend, Sam Champ, also took to social media to spread the word.

“One of my dear friends has gone missing in Bangkok, he hasn’t been heard from since July 26. He was supposed to board a flight that day but he didn’t show up. It was his 27th birthday yesterday and everyone is growing very concerned. He has been reported as a missing person.”

Champ attached a picture of his friend, urging people in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand to share the post to help locate his friend, reported The Sun UK.