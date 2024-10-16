Foreign man’s tattoo blunder: ‘Love, peace, and curry’

Photo by thirstyfridays via Reddit

A foreign man sparked a social media frenzy after showing off his new Thai tattoo, only for eagle-eyed netizens to point out a major mix-up.

The man shared the inked message on the Reddit platform last week, using the handle thirstyfridays, claiming it said “love, peace, and harmony.” But, in a twist of culinary confusion, the Thai words “แกงเขียวหวานเผ็ดไก่” (Kaeng Khiao Wan Ped Kai), actually translates to “spicy green curry with chicken,” not quite the sentiment he intended.

In his post, the man flaunted his new body art with a proud caption but Thai users were quick to correct him. The phrase “แกงเขียวหวานเผ็ดไก่” (Kaeng Khiao Wan Ped Kai) is a beloved dish in Thailand, especially popular among tourists. Most restaurants even tone down the spice for their foreign clientele.

Despite the mix-up, the man did share that he had tasted the authentic version of this fiery dish at a beachfront eatery in Ban Saray, Chon Buri province. He responded to one user in the comments.

“It (spicy green curry with chicken) was one of the spiciest meals I’ve ever eaten. It was at a Bang Saray beachfront restaurant made from an old boat.”

Even though the spelling of the words is correct, the phrasing is not typical in Thai said one user.

“I’m so sorry to be that guy but that’s not how Thai people refer to the dish. I’m Thai and never in my life have I called green curry “แกงเขียวหวานเผ็ดไก่” (Kaeng Khiao Wan Ped Kai). We just call it “แกงเขียวหวานไก่” (Gaeng Khiao Wan Kai). But at least the spelling is correct.”

The foreigner might have left the restaurant with a little more than just a full belly, he’s now got a spicy reminder on his arm.

Previous tattoo mishaps

This man is fortunate to have correct spelling, unlike a French boxer who made headlines in several Thai media outlets in June 2022. The boxer, Jimmy Vienot, showed his tattoo on Instagram with the caption “Muay Thai.”

Unfortunately, the word on his arm was misspelt. For Muay Thai, the first letter should be “ม” (M) but Vienot’s tattoo used “ฆ” (Kh). While the letter “ฆ” has a similar “K” sound, it changes the meaning to “Thai penis” instead of “Thai boxing.”

Another foreign man shared his unexpected tattoo experience in Thailand on a Facebook group. He admitted that he had been very drunk and passed out, only to wake up with strange Thai words tattooed on his chest. He asked netizens to help translate it.

After several attempts by foreign netizens, Thai speakers finally provided the correct translation, revealing that his tattoo said “ฉันล่อกระเทย”, which means “I had sex with a ladyboy.”