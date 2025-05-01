Thai cuisine goes global with new Orchid Star programme

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Thai cuisine goes global with new Orchid Star programme
Thai commerce minister, Phichai Naripthaphan, has announced enhancements to the Thai SELECT programme, aiming to elevate Thai cuisine to a global level by introducing a new Orchid Star symbol.

This initiative, which began in 1998, continues to promote Thai food and restaurants worldwide, assuring consumers of authentic flavours and high-quality standards.

There are currently over 18,852 Thai restaurants worldwide, with 1,779 receiving the Thai SELECT recognition. Within Thailand, 496 restaurants have also been awarded this accolade. Additionally, 965 Thai ready-to-eat products from 109 companies have been certified, reflecting the brand’s strong international reputation.

Phichai emphasised that for over two decades, the Thai SELECT label has bolstered confidence in Thai food globally. The commerce ministry now seeks to transform Thai SELECT into a powerful global brand. The revamped symbol, featuring an Orchid Star, signifies global quality, genuine Thai taste, and an engaging dining experience.

The new classification includes four tiers: Thai SELECT 1 Star, 2 Star, 3 Star, and Thai SELECT Casual. These categories cater to a range of establishments, from affordable eateries to premium dining experiences.

The evaluation criteria have been intensified across five key areas: taste and presentation, atmosphere and consumer experience, hygiene standards, chef expertise, and ingredient quality.

Orchid Star

Currently, 177 Thai restaurants abroad have received the Orchid Star. Among these, Plah in Norway and Boon Nam in Finland have achieved the highest Thai SELECT 3 Star rating. Other restaurants are undergoing evaluation under the new criteria, supervised by the Department of International Trade Promotion.

Phichai, reflecting on his travels before entering politics, shared his experiences of tasting varied quality Thai food overseas. He expressed a desire for global consumers to experience authentic Thai flavours, undiluted by alterations.

Thai SELECT assures consumers of genuine Thai quality and taste. The minister personally distributes Thai SELECT awards internationally, and the new star symbol mirrors the globally recognised Michelin Star standard.

The commerce ministry plans to intensify its Thai SELECT communication strategy through both domestic and international marketing activities. New communication channels, including online games, will target younger audiences worldwide.

This strategic move aligns with the government’s policy to enhance economic growth by promoting Thai cuisine as a form of soft power, reinforcing Thailand’s image as the kitchen of the world.

In the future, it is hoped that people worldwide will seek the Thai SELECT symbol for standardised Thai cuisine, both domestically and internationally. Phichai encourages Thais to explore local Thai SELECT restaurants or look for certified establishments when travelling abroad to enjoy authentic dishes.

Restaurants failing to maintain quality may lose their stars, ensuring consumers consistently receive high-standard offerings, reported KhaoSod.

