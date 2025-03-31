Phuket eyes jackpot as entertainment complex bill hits Parliament

Thailand’s long-debated entertainment complex bill is finally on the table, with Parliament expected to deliberate the high-stakes proposal by April 9, according to chief government whip Wisut Chainarun.

The bill, greenlit by the Cabinet on March 27, is awaiting a confirmed submission date. If not ready for April 3, it will almost certainly be up for debate on April 9.

Wisut, a Pheu Thai list-MP, assured that ample time would be allocated for the bill in the House. While coalition MPs are expected to back the proposal, discussions with the opposition are yet to take place.

In Phuket, tourism operators are rolling the dice in favour of the bill, banking on its potential economic boost.

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, backed the idea of a world-class entertainment venue, without a casino, arguing that family-friendly attractions would draw quality tourists.

He floated ideas such as a top-tier water park, an international-standard sports complex, a cultural and arts centre, or a theme park to keep visitors on the island longer, reported Bangkok Post.

Picture, of protestors to Thailand’s casino proposals outside Government House, courtesy of Bangkok Post

At present, tourists spend five to eight days in Phuket, mostly soaking up the sun. Thanet believes a well-designed entertainment hub could extend their stays and inject more cash into the local economy.

The government is betting big on the bill, seeing it as a game-changer for the economy by reducing reliance on seasonal tourism.

Under the proposed plan, entertainment complexes would feature concert halls, indoor sports arenas, water parks, and luxury hotels, with casinos capped at just 10% of the total space.

Officials estimate the project could rake in between 119–283 billion baht annually and increase foreign arrivals by 5–10%.

But not everyone is buying into the dream.

Political activist Jatuporn Prompan staged a protest outside Government House, warning that legalising gambling could spark a wave of social issues, including crime and family breakdowns.

In a dramatic twist, Jatuporn allegedly even roped in a monk to deliver a sermon on the perils of gambling, hoping to give the Cabinet some divine intervention before they roll the dice on the bill.

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

