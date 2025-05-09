Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble

Lab testing, customs delays and dye fears threaten to spoil Thailand’s golden fruit trade boom

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble
Thailand’s king of fruit is rolling out in full force this season, just in time to satisfy China’s insatiable appetite for durians. But behind the scenes, officials are scrambling to iron out export wrinkles and squash safety concerns.

As durian season hits its peak, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has declared Thailand is ready to meet booming demand from Chinese consumers, who remain the largest foreign buyers of the thorny, divisive delicacy.

Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat confirmed that Thai authorities are working closely with China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) to ensure smooth trade flows. Key challenges include lab testing bottlenecks, accreditation issues, and staffing shortages on both sides of the border.

“There are currently nine accredited laboratories in Thailand that meet Chinese standards for testing durians,” said Narumon. “We’re also asking Chinese authorities to reinstate Central Laboratory (Thailand) Co Ltd in Chachoengsao to help speed things up.”

The minister acknowledged concerns from Chinese regulators about the possible use of Basic Yellow 2 (BY2)—a synthetic dye—allegedly applied to enhance the fruit’s appearance. Narumon assured that durians intended for export will be tested in certified labs to ensure they are free from such substances.

China has also agreed to step up its customs support, with officials operating 24/7 and deploying extra personnel and equipment at key checkpoints. Thai authorities, for their part, have requested prioritised inspections to prevent delays in the perishable shipments.

“Increased coordination between our two countries will help avoid any disruptions. Our goal is to maintain Thailand’s reputation as a world-class durian supplier.”

In addition to smoother customs processes, both nations are discussing further measures such as fast-tracked clearance lanes and enhanced digital logistics to better handle the spike in exports, Bangkok Post reported.

Thailand’s durian exports to China are a major economic driver, especially during peak season. Last year alone, the fruit generated billions of baht in trade, and this year looks set to continue the trend—provided quality checks, diplomatic cooperation, and logistics all stay on track.

With its signature aroma, spiky shell, and creamy interior, the durian remains a polarising treat. But in China, it’s big business—and Thailand is doing everything it can to keep the golden fruit flowing.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
