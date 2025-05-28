Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

Excitement is building as the Government Lottery Office (GLO) prepares for the June 1 draw, set to take place at The One Convention Hall in Bueng Kan Province. But before the big day, lottery enthusiasts are already analysing a decade of results to uncover fascinating patterns and lucky numbers.

From 2015 to 2024, Khaosod Online has tracked government lottery results for June 1, revealing intriguing statistics, including double numbers like 000 and 111 appearing more than once, and popular numbers such as 14, 24, 42, 72, and 95 cropping up repeatedly.

Here’s a detailed look at the past ten years of June 1 lottery results:

Year First Prize 3-Digit Front Numbers Last 3 Numbers Last 2 Numbers 2024 530593 194, 364 734, 421 42 2023 125272 000, 681 386, 971 09 2022 319196 679, 817 213, 652 02 2021 292972 193, 620 723, 978 45 2020 831567 264, 489 562, 582 24 2019 516461 589, 713 215, 560 46 2018 988117 310, 553 248, 650 95 2017 053630 121, 218 581, 881 61 2016 511825 111, 775 880, 937 14 2015* 388881 – 314, 700, 876, 969 65

*Note: 2015 draw took place June 2.

The data highlights recurring double numbers such as 000 and 111, and mirror numbers like 24 and 42, which have appeared multiple times over the decade. The number 95 also stands out as a prominent last two-digit figure in recent draws, reported KhaoSod.

Lottery fans are eager to see if these trends continue this year, and whether their favourite numbers will be drawn again.

The Government Lottery’s travelling draw at The One Hotel will feature the latest results, so stay tuned for the official announcements and check your tickets carefully!

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a curious newcomer, these statistics offer valuable insights into the most frequently appearing numbers and potential lucky picks for June 1.

In the last lottery draw on May 16, a Rayong restaurateur’s luck came unexpectedly when a broken durian delivery wheel landed on a neighbour’s roof.

The 49 year old restaurant owner of Ban Yang En village won 12 million baht with two first-prize lottery tickets, sparking celebration in the usually quiet Mueang Thap Mon district.

Another lucky winner of the same draw, a 26 year old man from Mueang Phayakkhaphum Phisai, Maha Sarakham , won 12 million baht in the Thai lottery. The man credited his lucky streak to his pickup truck’s licence plate number, which inspired his winning ticket.