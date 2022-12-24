Connect with us

Thailand

Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’

Published

 on 

Thai police have raided the former Tesco supplier at centre of a slavery claims by Burmese workers.

The VK Garment (VKG) factory in Mae Sot is subject of a UK lawsuit against the supermarket chain from 130 ex-workers who claim they were trafficked, raped and abused.

Thai police and labour officials inspected conditions and interviewed employees at the factory over alleged sweatshop conditions.

The Guardian revealed earlier this week that Burmese workers who produced F&F jeans for Tesco Lotus, as it was at the time, were forced to work 99-hour weeks for illegally low pay in appalling conditions. Tesco sold its share of the company in 2020.

โรงงานไทยตกเป็นคดีที่อังกฤษ 'เทสโก้' ถูกฟ้องปมบังคับใช้แรงงาน ผลิตกางเกงยีนส์ F&F ที่แม่สอด

The workers made jeans and other garments for Tesco Lotus between 2017 and 2020.

Deputy national police chief, Gen Surachet “Big Joke” was back in the job as he personally led a raid at the factory in Mae Sot, with a team of senior police and labour officials.

Tesco faces a landmark lawsuit in the UK, following claims by Burmese workers and the reported rape a seven-year-old girl in factory accommodation. Her mother was working unpaid overtime and when she returned to her room she found her daughter bleeding and in distress, having been raped by a coworker. She said a manager told her not to call an ambulance because the hospital might alert the police.

Big Joke said…

“Once I learned about the incident, I immediately contacted the department of labour and welfare to inspect the factory. I had a tour of the factory site, worker accommodation and interviewed workers. I found that the company has an issue with wage payment to the workers and that the case is still in process with the labour court.”

Somchai Homlaor, head of the Human Rights and Development Foundation, said…

“The Guardian’s reports attracted big attention from government authorities. I don’t think that in the long term this issue will be solved systematically”.

More than a dozen people said the factory opened bank accounts for them and then kept the cards and passwords to make it appear as if they were paid minimum wage, around 330 baht per day at the time. Most workers say they relied on the factory for their immigration status, with some claiming that their documents were held by the factory, leaving them in debt bondage. Accommodation quarters allegedly consisted of overcrowded rooms with concrete floors.

Oliver Holland, the solicitor at Leigh Day leading the UK case against Tesco, said…

“The police raid illustrates how important it is that there is international spotlight on the case. Our clients’ allegations of forced labour have been the subject of Thai proceedings since 2020, yet it is only now that there is a response from the authorities.”

The labour court ruled they were only entitled to severance pay and notice from the factory after being dismissed in 2020.

Supreme Court precedent, decisions delivered by video conference

Thailand’s courts are notoriously weak in securing compensation for workers.

A Tesco spokesperson said…

“Protecting the rights of everyone working in our supply chain is absolutely essential to how we do business. In order to uphold our stringent human rights standards, we have a robust auditing process in place across our supply chain and the communities where we operate.

“We understand the Thai labour court has awarded compensation to those involved, and we would continue to urge the supplier to reimburse employees for any wages they’re owed.”

Sirikul Tatiyawongpaibul, the managing director of VKG, said officers found nothing illegal despite claims by Burmese workers, adding…

“We have provided safe working conditions to all employees. We are regularly audited by independent auditors who are not affiliated with the company to maintain good working conditions for our employees and as required by law.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand40 seconds ago

Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Health2 hours ago

Air pollution at unsafe levels in Bangkok
Events2 hours ago

No official plans to cancel countdown parties
Sponsored8 hours ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Media2 hours ago

Charles Sobhraj – Bikini Killer and Serpent – the whole story
Transport4 hours ago

Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
Election5 hours ago

Prayut to run for new party as PM
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Central Thailand5 hours ago

A Christmas tradition: Santa elephants at school
Tourism5 hours ago

International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
Phuket5 hours ago

The World’s First Thai Carnival Theme Park | Carnival Magic
Thailand5 hours ago

Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
Pattaya23 hours ago

Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
World Cup23 hours ago

World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA
Video23 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
World23 hours ago

UN urges Asian countries to save starving Rohingyas adrift at sea
Tourism24 hours ago

Holiday bus tickets escaping Bangkok close to selling out
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending