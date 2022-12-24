Thailand
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Thai police have raided the former Tesco supplier at centre of a slavery claims by Burmese workers.
The VK Garment (VKG) factory in Mae Sot is subject of a UK lawsuit against the supermarket chain from 130 ex-workers who claim they were trafficked, raped and abused.
Thai police and labour officials inspected conditions and interviewed employees at the factory over alleged sweatshop conditions.
The Guardian revealed earlier this week that Burmese workers who produced F&F jeans for Tesco Lotus, as it was at the time, were forced to work 99-hour weeks for illegally low pay in appalling conditions. Tesco sold its share of the company in 2020.
Deputy national police chief, Gen Surachet “Big Joke” was back in the job as he personally led a raid at the factory in Mae Sot, with a team of senior police and labour officials.
Tesco faces a landmark lawsuit in the UK, following claims by Burmese workers and the reported rape a seven-year-old girl in factory accommodation. Her mother was working unpaid overtime and when she returned to her room she found her daughter bleeding and in distress, having been raped by a coworker. She said a manager told her not to call an ambulance because the hospital might alert the police.
Big Joke said…
“Once I learned about the incident, I immediately contacted the department of labour and welfare to inspect the factory. I had a tour of the factory site, worker accommodation and interviewed workers. I found that the company has an issue with wage payment to the workers and that the case is still in process with the labour court.”
Somchai Homlaor, head of the Human Rights and Development Foundation, said…
“The Guardian’s reports attracted big attention from government authorities. I don’t think that in the long term this issue will be solved systematically”.
More than a dozen people said the factory opened bank accounts for them and then kept the cards and passwords to make it appear as if they were paid minimum wage, around 330 baht per day at the time. Most workers say they relied on the factory for their immigration status, with some claiming that their documents were held by the factory, leaving them in debt bondage. Accommodation quarters allegedly consisted of overcrowded rooms with concrete floors.
Oliver Holland, the solicitor at Leigh Day leading the UK case against Tesco, said…
“The police raid illustrates how important it is that there is international spotlight on the case. Our clients’ allegations of forced labour have been the subject of Thai proceedings since 2020, yet it is only now that there is a response from the authorities.”
The labour court ruled they were only entitled to severance pay and notice from the factory after being dismissed in 2020.
A Tesco spokesperson said…
“Protecting the rights of everyone working in our supply chain is absolutely essential to how we do business. In order to uphold our stringent human rights standards, we have a robust auditing process in place across our supply chain and the communities where we operate.
“We understand the Thai labour court has awarded compensation to those involved, and we would continue to urge the supplier to reimburse employees for any wages they’re owed.”
Sirikul Tatiyawongpaibul, the managing director of VKG, said officers found nothing illegal despite claims by Burmese workers, adding…
“We have provided safe working conditions to all employees. We are regularly audited by independent auditors who are not affiliated with the company to maintain good working conditions for our employees and as required by law.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Air pollution at unsafe levels in Bangkok
No official plans to cancel countdown parties
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Charles Sobhraj – Bikini Killer and Serpent – the whole story
Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
Prayut to run for new party as PM
A Christmas tradition: Santa elephants at school
International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
The World’s First Thai Carnival Theme Park | Carnival Magic
Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA
Thailand News Today | Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
UN urges Asian countries to save starving Rohingyas adrift at sea
Holiday bus tickets escaping Bangkok close to selling out
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
-
Education8 hours ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
-
Cambodia4 days ago
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
-
Leisure2 days ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Crime2 days ago
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight