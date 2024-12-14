Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi, in collaboration with Bang Mae Nang police, have arrested a woman found with 2,000 methamphetamine (meth) pills hidden in a mango bag.

The woman claimed she was unaware of the bag’s contents, stating a friend had asked her to pick it up. The incident took place yesterday, December 13, under the directive of Yanipat Srikhot, Bang Yai district chief. Kesidintorn Thanaphakthorn, head of the security division, led the operation alongside officers from Bang Mae Nang Police Station, including Tharat Saenkhon, Nitithorn Champadee, Wanchai Inroodom, and Bannit Srivarom.

The police had been tipped off about a drug transfer in Village 9, Ban Mai subdistrict, Bang Yai district. The location was identified as a narrow alley, approximately 4 metres wide, prompting officers to strategically position themselves. They soon spotted a suspicious woman, matching the description provided by an informant, riding a blue Yamaha motorcycle with Bangkok registration. Accompanied by a young male passenger, the woman, identified as 39 year old Khotchakorn, was wearing a full-face helmet.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officials uncovered a mango bag hanging at the front, containing 2,000 meth pills. Both Khotchakorn and a 17 year old male passenger were detained for further investigation.

Khotchakorn claimed that a friend had instructed her to collect the mango bag from a house within the alley, intending for it to be delivered to another friend named Oh, located in Soi Suan Phak. She insisted that she was unaware of the bag’s illicit contents, believing it to contain only mangoes.

Khotchakorn explained that she had been at a Bang Yai clinic and decided to pick up the bag en route. She confessed to having used meth three days prior but denied any involvement in its distribution. Khotchakorn expressed that if she had known about the drugs, she would not have picked up the bag. She also stated that her nephew, who accompanied her, was unaware of the true nature of their errand.

Kesidintorn commented on the arrest, explaining that the operation resulted from a tip-off about a planned drug handover in the area. The authorities collaborated with the police to set up strategic positions for the interception. Initially, the suspect denied knowledge of the meth in the mango bag, attributing the collection to a friend’s request. However, the officers remained sceptical of her claims. The investigation aims to trace the origin of the drugs and identify the intended recipient.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to Bang Mae Nang Police Station for further legal proceedings. The police continue to delve into the case to uncover more details surrounding the drug network and its operations, reported KhaoSod.

