Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:15, 14 December 2024| Updated: 14:15, 14 December 2024
213 3 minutes read
Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi, in collaboration with Bang Mae Nang police, have arrested a woman found with 2,000 methamphetamine (meth) pills hidden in a mango bag.

The woman claimed she was unaware of the bag’s contents, stating a friend had asked her to pick it up. The incident took place yesterday, December 13, under the directive of Yanipat Srikhot, Bang Yai district chief. Kesidintorn Thanaphakthorn, head of the security division, led the operation alongside officers from Bang Mae Nang Police Station, including Tharat Saenkhon, Nitithorn Champadee, Wanchai Inroodom, and Bannit Srivarom.

Advertisements

The police had been tipped off about a drug transfer in Village 9, Ban Mai subdistrict, Bang Yai district. The location was identified as a narrow alley, approximately 4 metres wide, prompting officers to strategically position themselves. They soon spotted a suspicious woman, matching the description provided by an informant, riding a blue Yamaha motorcycle with Bangkok registration. Accompanied by a young male passenger, the woman, identified as 39 year old Khotchakorn, was wearing a full-face helmet.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officials uncovered a mango bag hanging at the front, containing 2,000 meth pills. Both Khotchakorn and a 17 year old male passenger were detained for further investigation.

Related news

Khotchakorn claimed that a friend had instructed her to collect the mango bag from a house within the alley, intending for it to be delivered to another friend named Oh, located in Soi Suan Phak. She insisted that she was unaware of the bag’s illicit contents, believing it to contain only mangoes.

Khotchakorn explained that she had been at a Bang Yai clinic and decided to pick up the bag en route. She confessed to having used meth three days prior but denied any involvement in its distribution. Khotchakorn expressed that if she had known about the drugs, she would not have picked up the bag. She also stated that her nephew, who accompanied her, was unaware of the true nature of their errand.

Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Kesidintorn commented on the arrest, explaining that the operation resulted from a tip-off about a planned drug handover in the area. The authorities collaborated with the police to set up strategic positions for the interception. Initially, the suspect denied knowledge of the meth in the mango bag, attributing the collection to a friend’s request. However, the officers remained sceptical of her claims. The investigation aims to trace the origin of the drugs and identify the intended recipient.

Advertisements

The suspects were subsequently handed over to Bang Mae Nang Police Station for further legal proceedings. The police continue to delve into the case to uncover more details surrounding the drug network and its operations, reported KhaoSod.

What Other Media Are Saying

  • Justice.gov reports a Houston man sentenced to ten years for operating a meth-laced counterfeit pill ring, highlighting the severe public health risks posed by counterfeit drugs and the ongoing drug epidemic. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might individuals unknowingly become involved in drug trafficking?

Trust in acquaintances and lack of awareness about the contents can mislead individuals into unintentionally participating in illegal activities.

How do law enforcement agencies strategically plan operations based on anonymous tips?

Agencies analyse tips, identify key locations, and coordinate with local officers to position themselves for effective interception.

What if local communities became more involved in reporting suspicious activities?

Increased community vigilance could lead to more frequent and successful disruption of illegal networks by law enforcement.

How do personal relationships complicate drug-related investigations?

Suspects often claim ignorance due to trust in friends, making it challenging for police to discern truth from deception.

What are the potential long-term effects of successful drug busts on local communities?

Removing drug networks can enhance community safety, reduce crime rates, and foster a more secure environment for residents.

Latest Thailand News
Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run Crime News

Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run

8 hours ago
Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai Central Thailand News

Woman arrested with 2,000 meth pills in Bang Yai

9 hours ago
British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts Crime News

British suspect arrested for Pattaya gold chain thefts

9 hours ago
Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers Northern Thailand News

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

9 hours ago
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border Crime News

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

9 hours ago
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash Bangkok News

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

10 hours ago
Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters Bangkok News

Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

11 hours ago
Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos Phuket News

Beach wars: Kata’s shores overrun by chair chaos

12 hours ago
Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani Crime News

Former officer arrested after abducting wife in Surat Thani

12 hours ago
Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong Central Thailand News

Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Ang Thong

12 hours ago
Myanmar man struck by train in Pattaya, minor injuries Crime News

Myanmar man struck by train in Pattaya, minor injuries

13 hours ago
Hong Kong master’s student duped into Thai nightmare Bangkok News

Hong Kong master’s student duped into Thai nightmare

13 hours ago
Thai PM&#8217;s first official visit to Malaysia to boost trade ties Bangkok News

Thai PM’s first official visit to Malaysia to boost trade ties

14 hours ago
Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket Crime News

Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket

1 day ago
Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster Crime News

Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster

1 day ago
Thai teacher accused of striking boy&#8217;s penis with steel ruler Central Thailand News

Thai teacher accused of striking boy’s penis with steel ruler

1 day ago
Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin Hua Hin News

Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin

1 day ago
Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park Crime News

Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park

1 day ago
Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket Crime News

Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket

1 day ago
Thai man raises suspicions as mother dies 10 days after chiropractic Crime News

Thai man raises suspicions as mother dies 10 days after chiropractic

1 day ago
Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang Crime News

Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang

1 day ago
Father killed in motorbike crash with parked truck in Phatthalung Crime News

Father killed in motorbike crash with parked truck in Phatthalung

1 day ago
Southern Thai man finally receives 10,000 baht government aid Politics News

Southern Thai man finally receives 10,000 baht government aid

1 day ago
Thai minibus driver rapes passenger after tricking her into lucky ritual Crime News

Thai minibus driver rapes passenger after tricking her into lucky ritual

1 day ago
Illegal wildlife trade uncovered in Ratchaburi luxury home raid Crime News

Illegal wildlife trade uncovered in Ratchaburi luxury home raid

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

Tourists in Uthai Thani climb mountain for lottery numbers

Published: 13:48, 14 December 2024
Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

Rangers intercept 200kg crystal meth from Laos at Loei border

Published: 13:31, 14 December 2024
Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

Bangkok police dismantle begging ring, uncover 300k baht cash

Published: 13:11, 14 December 2024
Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

Krungthai Bank warns customers of scam letters

Published: 11:43, 14 December 2024
Check Also
Close