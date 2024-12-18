Former monk’s reckless driving leaves two girls critically injured

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking accident occurred when a former monk drove recklessly, resulting in a severe collision that left two young girls critically injured. The incident, captured on CCTV, sparked outrage on social media to locate the responsible driver.

The accident took place recently on a road in Ban Dung, Udon Thani province. CCTV footage clearly shows a green Toyota Corona, driven by a former monk named Itthidet Wongkamchan, abruptly swerving across lanes and colliding with a motorcycle ridden by two teenagers, 15 year old Fah, and 14 year old Noon.

The girls, who had just withdrawn money for their elderly grandmother, were severely injured, with both suffering from broken limbs and hip fractures.

Eyewitnesses reported that after the crash, Itthidet initially promised to cover all medical expenses for the injured girls. However, he has since vanished, leaving the families struggling to cover the mounting hospital bills.

Fah’s mother, who works in Hat Yai, rushed to her daughter’s side following the accident. She expressed her distress over the financial burden, as the family has already spent over 30,000 baht (US$875) on medical expenses, resorting to high-interest loans to cover costs.

“I just want the monk to take responsibility. We are ordinary people, and this accident has left us in a difficult situation,” Fah’s mother said emotionally.

Reckless driving

The families of the injured girls called for the former monk to come forward and fulfil his promise. Despite attempts to contact his relatives, they claim to have no ties with him, further complicating the situation.

Locals and online commenters have been vocal about the need for stricter regulations on monks driving vehicles, as incidents like this highlight the potential dangers. Meanwhile, the police have been investigating the case with CCTV footage.

Noon’s father described his shock upon learning about the accident. He recalled crying every day, knowing his daughter was innocent and driving responsibly when the accident happened. He pleaded for the former monk to take responsibility, as the families continue to face financial difficulties, reported KhaoSod.

“If the monk has any conscience, he should come forward and help the injured girls.”

Despite the former monk’s initial assurance at the accident scene, there has been no further communication or action from him. The abbot of the temple where Itthidet was once ordained confirmed that Itthidet had left the temple years ago due to inappropriate behaviour, including driving.