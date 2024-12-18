BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video)

More than 20 police officers intervened in a violent clash between two BB gun vendors on Pattaya Walking Street yesterday, December 17. Fortunately, no innocent people were injured in the incident.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to Pattaya Walking Street on the night of December 16 after a 43 year old BB gun vendor, Chart “Job” Sukboondaeng, punched another vendor, 43 year old Nirun “Jab” Saengprason, in the face.

Advertisements

The police took both men to the station, issued charges against them, and then released them. Unfortunately, another altercation, this time more severe, broke out between the two men at around 4am on the following day, December 17.

More than 20 police officers rushed to the scene and found a group of frightened foreign tourists. Chart managed to flee the scene, leaving his rival Nirun with a cut on his body. Nirun told the police that Chart threw a knife at him, causing the wound.

Nirun explained that Chart previously argued with his employees and that the disagreement had been ongoing for some time. On the day of the incident, Nirun saw Chart walking past his shop and approached him to resolve the issue, but they ended up in a heated argument.

The argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation, prompting police intervention, as mentioned above. However, Chart did not end the issue at the police station but returned to Nirun’s shop with his friends, leading to another fight.

Nirun admitted that he carried both a knife and a gun for protection and insisted that Chart and his friends were also armed.

Advertisements

Some witnesses shared videos of the fight with the police, showing Nirun wielding both a knife and a gun while daring his rivals to fight. Tourists were seen fleeing the scene for their safety, causing chaos. Fortunately, only Nirun was injured in the incident.

Officers are now searching for Chart and his friends, who were involved, to bring them to justice. The details of the charges and potential punishment have not yet been made public.

Further investigations will be conducted at each BB gun store in the area, as they may pose a danger to visitors on Walking Street.