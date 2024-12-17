Homeless Thai man bludgeons boyfriend to death on Friday the 13th

A Thai homeless man allegedly bludgeoned his homeless boyfriend to death with a hammer at an abandoned house on Friday, December 13, before fleeing the scene naked.

The lifeless body of the victim, believed to be around 50 years old, was discovered at the abandoned house on Sukhaphiban 5 Road in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok on Friday. He sustained severe facial injuries and is thought to have died between eight to 12 hours before being found.

Advertisements

Locals in the area revealed that the deceased, known as Pok, previously sold noodles but stopped working around five to six months ago, subsequently becoming homeless and taking shelter in the abandoned property.

Witnesses added that Pok had been living with his boyfriend, Tawan. The pair were often seen visiting a local grocery store together but Tawan disappeared after Pok’s death.

A vendor in the area told ThaiRath that Pok was deeply fond of Tawan despite enduring physical abuse from him, including being stabbed on one occasion. Pok often spoiled Tawan, frequently buying him food and snacks.

The vendor also suggested that Tawan may have been suffering from a mental health issue, noting that he would compulsively cut his hair until he was entirely bald.

Kannayao Police Station officers reviewed security camera footage from the area, which showed Pok and Tawan together shortly before Pok’s death. The couple were seen walking from the abandoned house to a grocery store to buy alcohol.

Advertisements

Another CCTV clip captured Tawan leaving the house naked, walking along the street while using his hand to cover his private parts. Channel 8 reported that Tawan was also seen holding a hammer as he walked.

A Thai woman, named Paveena, told Channel 8 that she saw Tawan pass by her house naked, hurriedly covering his genitals with his hands. Her husband reportedly shouted at Tawan, telling him to put on clothes but Tawan ignored them and continued walking.

Police split into two teams: one group is reviewing additional CCTV footage, while the other is conducting searches for Tawan in the surrounding areas. They suspect that Tawan may have fled to a nearby province Pathum Thani.

In a related story reported at the beginning of December, a homeless man was arrested in Pahum Thani province for the murder of another homeless man in Bangkok. He also confessed to sexually assaulting the victim.