Suvarnabhumi Airport passengers surprised with teddy bears on baggage carousel

Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok is celebrating Christmas by sending teddy bears along the baggage carousel as gifts for arriving passengers. The gifts are available for two days, starting yesterday, December 24, said to run through until the end of today.

The Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, Kittipong Kittikhajorn, and the spokesperson of the Transport Ministry, Kittiphon Ruayfuphan, joined forces to spread festive cheer at the airport by celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with gifts for passengers.

The first batch of fluffy teddy bears travelled along the baggage carousel to greet and surprise passengers arriving from Melbourne, Australia, on Thai Airways flight TG 466 yesterday.

Each teddy bear came dressed in Christmas-themed clothes and was placed in a wooden basket with a sign that read: “Merry Christmas. Take me home (1 person per 1 doll).”

Photos capturing the moments when foreign passengers encountered the surprise gifts were shared on the airport’s official Facebook page. Young passengers travelling with their families were the most delighted recipients.

The charming giveaway continues until today. However, Suvarnabhumi Airport will carry on with various activities to celebrate the upcoming new year.

A trio band will continue performing live music until December 26, alongside special games where passengers can win surprise gifts. The passenger terminals are beautifully adorned with Christmas and festive decorations, which will remain until the beginning of the new year.

Travellers planning to arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport for a holiday in Thailand at the end of the year can stay updated and find more information about the activities on the airport’s official Facebook page.

In addition to the special activities and teddy bears, Suvarnabhumi Airport is offering free parking at the long-term parking lot in zone C for five days, from 12am on December 28 to 12pm on January 1, 2025. A free shuttle bus service from the parking area to the terminal is also available.

Airport officials have also prepared 200,000 travel kits and bottled water for visitors, which will be distributed at various locations across the airport.

For those looking to enjoy Christmas decorations and events in Bangkok, five recommended locations include Chocolate Ville restaurant, CentralWorld, One Bangkok, Asiatique the Riverfront, Central Embassy, and ICONSIAM.