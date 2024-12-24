Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024

Image via Holiday Inn Pattaya (modified)

Are you in Pattaya with no plans for Christmas yet? Cutting it close, aren’t we? Don’t worry, though. There’s still time to make this holiday memorable!

Below, we’ve gathered the best restaurants in Pattaya for Christmas 2024. Gather your nearest and dearest because every bite and every sip at these restaurants is a little celebration.

Top 10 places to dine this Christmas in Pattaya

1. Royal Cliff

2. Hilton Pattaya

3. Mason Pattaya

4. InterContinental Pattaya Resort

5. Amethyst Hotel Pattaya

6. Holiday Inn Pattaya, Nongprue

7. La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya

8. Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya

9. Dusit Thani Pattaya

10. Cross Pattaya Pratamnak

Royal Cliff Grand Hotel Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 6.30pm to 11pm (Christmas Eve) / Wednesday, December 25, from 12pm to 3pm

Location: Royal Cliff Grand Hotel Pattaya, 353 Phra Tamnak, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 2,300++ baht per person (50% discount for children aged 4 to 12 years)

Royal Cliff Pattaya is hosting a gorgeous four-course dinner at the Royal Grill Room and Wine Cellar for Christmas Eve. The food sounds divine. You can choose between roast turkey, Franconian-style Christmas beef, or honey-glazed ham. Plus, they’ve prepared arol singers, live music, and even a visit from Santa to make the evening extra special.

Then, on Christmas Day, they’re putting on an amazing buffet lunch at Panorama restaurant. Holiday favourites such as roast turkey, Christmas ham, and pan-fried seabass are on offer, along with fresh salads and indulgent desserts like Christmas pudding. There’s even a live pancake station. Moreover, a talented band provides the music, and Santa will be there again to spread the festive cheer!

Hilton Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday to Thursday, December 24 to 26 (timing varies by venue)

Location: Hilton Pattaya, Central Pattaya, 333 101 Moo 9, Nong Prue, Banglamung, Pattaya, Chonburi 20260

Price:

Christmas Eve Dinner / Christmas Day Brunch & Dinner at Edge: 2,900 baht net per person

Christmas Eve Dinner / Christmas Day Dinner at Horizon: 3,500 baht net per person

Boxing Day Brunch at Edge: 1,600 baht net per person

Lavish buffets, seafood feasts, or a relaxing brunch with a view? Hilton Pattaya has it all.

First, there’s a Christmas Eve Dinner at Edge on Level 14, where you’ll step into a winter wonderland. It offers a cosy festive vibe with all the classics like roasted turkey, Australian beef, and Christmas desserts. Plus, there’s live music from carollers and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

If you’re after something a bit fancier that night, Horizon on Level 34 is hosting a premium seafood buffet. It’s all about fresh seafood, festive treats, and amazing views of Pattaya from the rooftop, which is perfect for a special celebration.

On Christmas Day, Edge is doing a brunch by the bay. It’s a mix of gourmet dishes and festive favourites, and Santa will even make an appearance. Later that evening, there’s also a Christmas dinner buffet at Edge, serving all the holiday staples in a relaxed setting.

Finally, they’re wrapping up the season with a Boxing Day Brunch at Edge. It’s a laid-back affair with a wide variety of dishes to keep the holiday spirit going.

Mason Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 6pm to 10pm

Location: Mason Pattaya, 285 Moo3 Sukhumvit Rd, Tambon Na Chom Thian, Sattahip District, Chon Buri 20250

Price: 2,500++ per person (free for children under 12)

Mason Pattaya has a lovely Christmas Eve celebration planned at Zila Street Bistro and Bar. The cosy seaside setting at Na Jomtien is perfect for gathering with family or friends, with a festive buffet that’s been thoughtfully curated using top-quality ingredients.

Alongside the delicious dishes, there are special Christmas drinks like the Snowflake Spritz, Fleur De France, and Merry Berry Fizz to add a festive touch to your evening. In addition, there will be live music to make everything even more festive.

InterContinental Pattaya Resort

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 25, from 12pm to 3pm

Location: InterContinental Pattaya Resort, 437 Phra Tamnak, Pattaya City, Road, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 3,999 baht net per adult / 1,999 baht net per child (7 to 11 years) – prices include free-flow soft drinks

InterContinental Pattaya Resort is turning Christmas into a magical wonderland this year with an Alice in Wonderland-themed brunch at Elements Restaurant. The whole place will come alive with storybook charm, but the star of the show is an extravagant buffet filled with festive delights and holiday surprises for everyone.

Moreover, there’s so much happening throughout the afternoon, including live entertainment, beautiful music, and activities that are perfect for the whole family. Santa will be there too, handing out gifts to the little ones, which is always a treat.

For families, there’s a dedicated Kid’s Zone to keep the children entertained while you enjoy the festivities. Plus, the Magic Mirror Photo Booth is a lovely touch, so you can capture some truly special Christmas memories together.

Amethyst Hotel Pattaya

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 25, from 6pm to 10pm

Location: Amethyst Hotel Pattaya, 799/1 Soi Buakhao 15 Nongprue Banglamung Chonburi Pattaya, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 1,999 baht per adult / 599 baht per child (5 to 12 years)

Celebrate Christmas in style at Amethyst Hotel Pattaya with a festive feast that’s perfect for the whole family! On Christmas night,

the hotel is hosting an international buffet filled with holiday favourites and an incredible variety of dishes.

The highlight menu is packed with Christmas classics and gourmet delights. Expect roasted turkey served with cranberry sauce, a beautifully crafted Beef Wellington, and a selection of pizza combinations for those who love a slice of comfort food. There’s also tender chicken steak in a rich mushroom sauce and grilled seabass paired with a zesty butter lemon sauce.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a sweet ending, so expect an array of festive desserts, including Christmas cake, to finish the meal on a high note. To top it off, there’s free-flow soft drinks to keep the celebration going.

Holiday Inn Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 6.30pm to 10pm (Christmas Eve) / Wednesday, December 25, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm (Christmas Day)

Location: Holiday Inn Pattaya, 463/99 Moo 9 Pattaya Sai 1 Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150

Price:

Christmas Eve Dinner: 1,190 baht net per person

Christmas Day Lunch Buffet: 1,990 baht net per adult / 995 baht net per child

Holiday Inn Pattaya has two amazing dining events lined up for Christmas 2024!

Kick off Christmas Eve with an impeccably curated 4-course dinner at East Coast Kitchen. Start with refined entrées like cured salmon paired with citrusy notes or decadent prawns and rock lobster.

The pumpkin and sweet potato soup follows, warming your palate for a choice of mains: classic roasted turkey with all the trimmings, tender sirloin steak, or a vegetarian saffron risotto that’s as hearty as it is elegant. Dessert? Think chocolate cardamom cream tart and a nostalgic nod to tradition with brandy-soaked Christmas pudding.

On Christmas Day, step things up a notch at The Collective Pattaya’s beachfront buffet. It’s packed with a seafood-on-ice bar, including oysters and rock lobster, and a meat carving station with brisket, turkey, and ham.

There are also Western and Asian dishes like orecchiette in truffle cream, stir-fried prawns, and red curry with fish. Plus, there’s sushi, soups, a cheese selection, and a dreamy chocolate fountain.

La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 7pm to 10pm

Location: La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya, 666 M.1, Nongprue, Banglamung Chonburi Pattaya, Chon Buri 20150

Price: 1,883 baht net per adult / 942 baht net per child (5 to 11.9 years old)

Festive vibes, great food, and live entertainmet are what you can expect at La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya this Christmas.

The buffet has a variety of food stations, plus soft drinks and two exclusive mocktails to keep things refreshing. There’s also a solo artist performing throughout the evening, so expect plenty of good music to set the mood.

And of course, Santa will be making a special appearance to spread some holiday cheer. It’s a really nice way to celebrate with family or friends!

Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 25, from 6pm to 10pm

Location: Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya, 55, Na, Sukhumvit Rd, Tambon Na Chom Thian, Sattahip District, Chon Buri 20250

Price: 2,299 baht net per adult / 999 baht net per child (7 to 12 years)

This Christmas, treat yourself to an unforgettable dinner at T55 New York Grill Room. Their Brunch-inspired buffet has everything you could want for a festive celebration. There’s unlimited Fine de Claire oysters and a seafood spread with rock lobster and tiger prawns that’s as fresh as it gets.

The live cooking stations are serving up Christmas favourites like perfectly roasted turkey and tender salmon papillote, along with a beautiful selection of sushi, sashimi, and maki rolls. It’s the kind of menu that makes you want to try a little bit of everything.

To top it all off, there’s a selection of festive desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth. You’ll be welcomed with a drink when you arrive, and free-flow soft drinks will keep you refreshed all evening.

Dusit Thani Pattaya

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24, from 6pm to 10pm (Christmas Eve) / Wednesday, December 25, from 12pm to 2pm

Location: Dusit Thani Pattaya, 240, 2 Beach Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Price:

Christmas Eve Dinner: 2,000++ baht per adult / 1,000++ baht per child (5 to 11 years old)

Christmas Day Lunch: 1,500++ baht per adult / 750++ baht per child (5 to 11 years old)

Christmas is truly magical at Dusit Thani Pattaya. On December 24, the Tales to Table Dinner Buffet offers a sumptuous spread that brings the magic of Christmas to life.

The evening centres around the classics: a golden-roasted Christmas turkey with all the traditional trimmings, fresh seafood selections that are perfect for a festive feast, and desserts that capture the spirit of the season. These include buttery Christmas cookies and a decadent Yule log cake.

The festivities continue on Christmas Day with a lunch buffet. Enjoy an elegant charcuterie table, crisp seasonal salads, a seafood bar brimming with fresh delights, and hearty pizza and pasta stations. There’s something for everyone, from timeless holiday favourites to international classics.

Cross Pattaya Pratamnak

Date & Time: Daily until Monday, December 30, from 12pm to 6pm

Location: Cross Pattaya Pratamnak, 286, 4 M.12 Kasetsin, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Price: Start from 200 baht

If you’re looking for the most charming way to celebrate Christmas this year, Sea Salt Restaurant at Cross Pattaya Phratamnak is the place to go. Until December 30, treat yourself and your loved ones to a festive line-up of indulgent desserts and drinks that perfectly capture the magic of the season.

The menu is delightfully playful and irresistible. Sip on the Green Reindeer, a refreshingly festive cocktail with a citrusy twist, or go for the creamy decadence of the Santa Strawberry Smoothie, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles for that extra holiday cheer.

For desserts, the choices are a sweet-tooth’s dream. The Basque Cheesecake is rich and velvety, served with a festive garnish of berries and a hint of crunch. Then there’s the Timber Ring, a chocolatey delight crowned with a snowman so cute you’ll hesitate to eat it. The Cronigiri is a unique blend of texture and flavour, while the Layers Toast Bread combines fluffy perfection with seasonal fruits and sauces.

Go make your bookings now and have a wonderful Christmas in Pattaya!

Celebrating in Bangkok instead? Check out our list of where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2024.