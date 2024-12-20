What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

Oh, Bangkok, always so exciting and full of events! Be it the weekend or a weekday, there are always fun things happening that sometimes we get a serious case of FOMO (fear of missing out). But don’t worry if you’re unsure where to go. Below, we’ve rounded up the best things to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26), including plenty of Christmassy events, of course!

Things to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

The Cabaret Extravaganza at Hemingway’s

Date & Time: Saturday, December 21, from 7.30pm

Location: Hemingway’s Bangkok, 19 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: 990 baht (presale) / 1,190 baht (at the door) – tickets include a welcome drink

The final Cabaret Extravaganza of 2024 at Hemingway’s Bangkok is happening this Saturday. They’re bringing in Mistress Joyen all the way from Manila. She’s fierce, commanding, and just the right amount of naughty to shake things up for the holidays.

The Madame Rouge All Stars are performing, too. They’re iconic, with acts that always leave you completely mesmerised. Plus, Madame Rouge herself will be there, making sure the night is dripping with glamour, drama, and everything you’d expect from a proper end-of-year bash.

Cena e Concerto: An Italian Symphony by the River of Kings at Royal Orchid Sheraton Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, December 21, from 6pm

Location: Royal Orchid Ballroom, 2nd Floor, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside, 2 Charoen Krung 30, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price: 2,088++ baht per person

If you want to have an elegant weekend, then be sure to attend Cena e Concerto: An Italian Symphony by the River of Kings. Held in the Royal Orchid Ballroom, the evening will be full of live classical music, fine Italian cuisine, and a stunning riverside setting.

What makes it even more special is its purpose. Proceeds will go to Scholars of Sustenance Thailand, supporting efforts to fight food insecurity and promote sustainability. And with a black-tie dress code, it’s the perfect excuse to dress up!

Christmas Market at Rangoon Tea House Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday and Sunday, December 21 and 22, from 9am to 6pm

Location: Rangoon Tea House Bangkok, 6 Soi Sangchai, Khwaeng Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

If you fancy something festive this weekend, The Rangoon Christmas Market is on, and it’s a lovely way to get into the holiday spirit. The maarket is family-friendly, with fun stuff like a kids’ paint and sip session and gingerbread decorating. Perfect if you’re bringing little ones along or even if you’re just feeling a bit creative yourself!

They’ll have loads of festive treats, too, such as Chai mullet wine, Kyar-San Hin Gar, and Northern Burmese sausages. There’s even a Christmas Free Flow in the evening, so it turns into a bit of a party later on!

Happy Little Things by NSR (Nisra Sobhanasiri) at 333Gallery Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Friday, December 27

Location: 333Gallery Bangkok, 16 Surasak Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

If you’re looking for something uplifting, Happy Little Things by NSR (Nisra Sobhanasiri) is an exhibition that might just brighten your day. It’s all about finding joy in life’s simplest pleasures, the little moments and details that often go unnoticed but have the power to make us smile.

Through her character “Nini,” a whimsical little girl representing childhood innocence and wonder, NSR takes you on a journey to rediscover those fleeting yet meaningful sparks of happiness.

Christmas Ceramic Painting at Bonjour Bonsoir by Eyestudio

Date & Time: Sunday, December 22, from 11am

Location: Bonjour Bonsoir Bangkok, 179 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: Varies, determined by the ceramic piece you choose to paint

Celebrate Christmas in a creative and meaningful way at our Christmas Ceramic Painting event, co-organised with Eyestudio. It’s a chance to craft a unique, hand-painted ceramic gift that’s as personal as it is special, perfect for loved ones or even as a treat for yourself. Moreover, your ceramic masterpiece will be ready by December 24, just in time for Christmas!

Christmas Sibari Workshop at Elegance Pole Studio Bangkok

Date & Time: Monday, December 23, from 8.15pm to 10.15pm

Location: Elegance Pole Studio Bangkok, 118/27 Young Place Shopping Plaza, Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: 1,000 baht per person / 1,800 baht per couple

Looking for something different and memorable this Christmas? Join Shibari self-tying workshop at Elegance Pole Studio Bangkok, where you’ll learn the basics of this beautiful and expressive art form.

It’s a hands-on experience designed for beginners, and to make it extra festive, you can dress up in your favourite Christmas outfit! After the workshop, you’ll have the chance to take photos with their Christmas-themed backdrop as well.

Jungle Bells at Irie Bangkok

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 24

Location: Irie Bangkok, 48 Chakrabongse Rd, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 1020

Price: 200 baht (includes one drink)

This Christmas Eve, Irie in Bangkok is turning into a vibrant hub of bass-driven energy with Jungle Bells. The star of the night is Daddy Nature from Kiss FM, who will bring Rompa Reggae Shake vibes to the party. His set will feature reggae, dancehall, Jungle, and Drum & Bass, creating a mix of grooves and beats that will keep the crowd moving.

Joining him are Irie’s resident DJs, including DJ Orawan, Mer-G, Brad-Roc, Gulito, Xulait, and Posneg. Their sets will include a variety of sounds, from UK Garage to reggae and jungle, offering something for everyone who loves music and movement.

White Christmas at Flamenco Rooftop Club

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 25, from 7pm

Location: Flamenco Rooftop Club, 9th Floor, Building A, Em Quartier, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: free entry until 9pm / 400 baht (pre-sale) / 600 baht at the door after 9pm – tickets include one welcome drink)

Dreaming of a white Christmas in Bangkok? It’s possible at Flamenco Rooftop Bar & Club with Dreamland’s White Christmas Party. This House and Techno event offers music and celebration from sunset until late. To make it even more festive, the dress code is white, and those who embrace it will receive a gift at the bar.

The highlight of the night is UNAM from Spain, known for performances at Burning Man, Ozora Festival, and Café de Anatolia. Moreover, there will be Danish, Dennis Gold, Evgeny Sviridov, and Davide Nicolucci, each bringing their unique sound to the lineup.

A quick overview of 8 things to do in Bangkok this week (Dcember 21 to 26)

So, which event are you going to attend? No matter what, be sure to enjoy yourself!

