Stranded on the beach: Foreign driver’s pickup gets stuck in Phuket (video)

A yellow four-door pickup truck driven by a foreign driver became stuck on Mai Khao Beach in Phuket, causing a stir among both locals and online users. The mishap was captured in a 34-second video shared on Facebook which quickly drew attention and comments online. The video shows the vehicle stuck in the sand in front of a hotel, with the caption suggesting frustration at recurring events on the island.

In the video, comments flooded in as viewers expressed disbelief at the situation, questioning why the driver attempted such a risky manoeuvre. Reactions ranged from curiosity about whether the vehicle could be freed from the sand to outright amusement at the predicament.

Responding to one comment, the original poster remarked, “He’s crazy, don’t help him.”

The person who uploaded the video later provided more context to the unfolding drama. Enjoying a relaxing day at Mai Khao Beach, they witnessed the pickup truck arriving at a parking area near the beach. Inside the vehicle were four foreigners, including the driver. All but the driver exited the truck, and it was then that the unexpected happened. Spurred on by his friends’ encouragement, the driver surprisingly decided to drive onto the sandy beach.

This reckless decision led to the vehicle getting stuck in the sand, unable to move further or return to the road. The situation attracted attention from both local police and beachgoers, who eventually helped to tow the vehicle back to safety, reported KhaoSod.

Such instances are not isolated, as Phuket’s popular beaches often attract adventurous tourists who sometimes underestimate the challenges posed by driving on sandy surfaces. Back in April, a British tourist found himself in a sticky situation after driving onto the sidewalk and getting trapped in the sand on Kamala Beach. The mishap led to police intervention and hefty fines for the Brit’s reckless escapade.

