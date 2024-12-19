Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

Photo courtesy of Viator

Move over Tokyo, Bangkok is stealing the spotlight this festive season! Agoda’s latest insights reveal that Thailand’s bustling capital has clinched the title of the world’s top destination for international travellers this Christmas. With a 14% surge in accommodation searches compared to last year, Bangkok has overtaken Tokyo and is proving irresistible to holidaymakers.

Bangkok also ranks as the second most popular destination for New Year’s Eve travel, trailing only Tokyo. Rounding out the top five for the Christmas period are Seoul, Taipei, and Osaka. For New Year’s Eve, the line up includes Taipei, Pattaya, and Osaka, solidifying Asia’s dominance as the go-to region for end-of-year celebrations.

Pierre Honne, Senior Country Director at Agoda, commented on Bangkok’s meteoric rise.

“The rise in Christmas travel is fantastic to see, with Bangkok leading the way. With Agoda’s main operational centre based in Thailand’s capital, we fully understand the allure of this amazing city. We’re proud to help travellers find the perfect place to celebrate the festive season with ease and affordability.”

Bangkok’s charm shines brightest during Thailand’s cooler months, when its vibrant nightlife, rich culture, and dazzling light displays captivate visitors. The city’s allure extends beyond international travellers, with domestic tourists also flocking to festive hotspots like Pattaya and Chiang Mai.

Meanwhile, Thai travellers dreaming of new year celebrations abroad are eyeing destinations such as Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Taipei. Agoda offers a massive inventory of over 4.5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, ensuring smooth planning for year-end getaways, reported The Nation.

