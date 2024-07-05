South Korean woman wanted on Interpol notice hides in Thailand

Photo by Instagram/ @shinebright_love0225 via ThaiRath

Immigration Bureau officers are searching for a South Korean woman hiding in Thailand following an Interpol blue notice for her alleged involvement in a drug case. The woman is reportedly the ex-fiancée of a former member of the K-pop boy band TVXQ.

The South Korean woman, 31 year old Hwang Hana, is a well-known socialite in her home country as the granddaughter of the founder of one of South Korea’s largest dairy manufacturers, Namyang Dairy. She gained further reputation as the ex-fiancée of Park Yoochun, a former member of TVXQ.

Kom Chad Luek reported that a South Korean woman arrested for drug use confessed to buying 0.5 grammes of drugs from Hwang Hana. However, Hwang Hana faced no legal consequences, sparking speculation that her powerful family was behind the lack of action.

More victims accused Hwang Hana of using explicit videos to threaten them. The videos reportedly showed these women dancing naked and engaging in sexual activities after taking drugs.

Hwang Hana was also suspected of involvement in one of the biggest scandals in South Korea, the Burning Sun case, which involved prostitution, human trafficking, and bribery. Many South Korean celebrities and officials were implicated in the case.

Hwang Hana was arrested and questioned for her involvement in the drug case in April 2019. It is believed she was later released after questioning, as Interpol has since issued a blue notice for her alleged involvement in drug use and dealing.

The Immigration Bureau in Thailand was alerted by Interpol that Hwang Hana is hiding in Thailand. She reportedly arrived at Don Mueang International Airport on March 13 from Vietnam. She then went to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand on April 3 to renew her passport, claiming she had lost it.

Thai Immigration Bureau officers believe Hwang Hana is still hiding in Thailand, as there is no record of her leaving the country. In addition to transferring Hwang Hana to Interpol, Thai officers also plan to charge her with overstaying her visa.