Two K-Pop stars sentenced to prison for sexual assault, filming it and sharing it | The Thaiger

World
Two K-Pop stars sentenced to prison for sexual assault, filming it and sharing it
PHOTO: soompi.com
30 year old K-Pop singer and songwriter, Jung Joon-young, and 29 year old musician Choi Jong-hoon have been convicted of conspiring in the sexual assault of a woman who was incapable of resisting. The decision was handed down by the Seoul Central District Court yesterday.
The Court also found Jung guilty of filming women against their will and then sharing the sexually explicit material to an online group chat. The judge handed down a six year prison term for Jung, and five years for Choi. As part of the sentence, both men will be required to complete 80 hours of an anti-sexual violence program.
The latest development in the sex-abuse scandal has shocked South Korea and its glossy music industry aka K-Pop. The industry has also had a three high profile suicides of popular K-Pop idols over the past few years.
The so-called “Burning Sun” scandal first came to light in March this year. The Seoul Metropolitan Police claim that the Burning Sun club, located in Seoul’s trendyGangnam area, was the site of “bribery, violence against customers, rape, drug trafficking, drug use and securing prostitutes for VIPs”.
South Korean police accused Jung and Choi, among 10 other members of the group chat, of sharing sexually explicit material that was later found to have been filmed without the victim’s consent.
Jung was arrested several days later. He admitted to the charges and made a public apology to his victims.
At the time there was a separate probe into K-pop idol Seungri. An idol (K-Pop star) in Big Bang, who was also doing the PR for Burning Sun. Seungri was accused of procuring women for prostitution, and was also in the same group chat with Jung Joon-young and the others. Soon after the 28 year old announced his retirement from the entertainment industry claiming he was being “treated as a nation’s enemy”.
Any quick look at the highly produced K-Pop video clips, certainly in the past two decades, will see polished and glossy production with men being ‘men’ and the female groups relegated to looking pretty, girlie and ‘sexy’ – a pop stereo-type that had faded in the west long before. The clips were just a representation of a larger toxic attitude to women and beauty in South Korea.
The sad revelations about what was really happening behind the scenes of the highly produced and glossy K-Pop world has forced South Korea and the multibillion-dollar K-Pop industry to reassess its attitudes toward women. Within a month, four other major idols publicly apologised, some announced early retirement after being linked to the group chat.
Later in March, another investigation found 1,600 people filed reports of being secretly filmed in rented hotel rooms, with the footage emerging on live-streams to over 4,000 customers.
The serious scandals call into question K-Pop’s squeaky-clean image. Idols, selected from exhaustive auditions and groomed as performers from an early age, are expected to conform to notoriously high standards of social conduct. Their production companies impose contracted restrictions on who they can date, what will happen on those dates, what they wear, what they post on social media, and how they behave.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Cambodia
Cambodia offers olive branch after letter from Trump
Cambodia’s leader Hun Sen us offering to renew relations with the US after receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump. PM Sen’s offer marks a turnaround in relations with the country he once accused of trying to overthrow him.
Hun Sen thanked Trump for assurances that Washington was not seeking “regime change” in Cambodia.
“Both countries’ foreign affairs teams should now work “to restore trust and confidence, and to renew the bond of friendship between our two countries.”
Cambodia is one of China’s closest allies, and turned its back on the US and the EU over their criticism of its political repression.
Less than four months ago, a Cambodian official said US diplomats should “pack up and leave.” This followed a US embassy statement that the 2018 election didn’t “reflect the will of the people.” Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party won all 125 parliamentary seats after Cambodia’s Supreme Court disbanded the main opposition party.
The opposition Party was accused of plotting to take power with US help, and its leader, Kem Sokha, was arrested for treason. He has been since released from house arrest earlier this month, but the treason charges remain. His release came as a surprise because the EU is moving closer to cutting off preferential trade status over human rights.
Hun Sen’s letter was a response to one from President Trump seeking to improve ties between the two nations. Trump urged the Cambodian PM to put his country back on a democratic path.
The Cambodian leader, in power for since 1985, acknowledged “tumultuous periods” in US relations, a veiled reference to the US’s illegal bombing of Cambodia during its war with Vietnam…
“However, I am of the view that we should not become hostage to a few dark chapters in our history. There are so many other beautiful chapters that are worth nourishing for the greater good of both our countries and people.”
PM Hun Sen mentioned US support for nation building after decades of civil war that ended in the 1990s and “generous market access,” according to the Chiang Rai Times article.
“I am indeed thankful and truly appreciate these magnanimous gestures.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Hong Kong
US President Trump signs bill protecting Hong Kong rights
PHOTO: Voice of America
Despite fears in some corners that he would attempt to veto it, President Trump has signed into law a US bill in support of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. It’s a move that is unlikely to assist in the current negotiations as the trade war between China and the US continues.
AFP reports that Trump had seemed hesitant about signing the bill, anxious to secure at least a partial trade deal with China prior to his campaign for re-election. However, with Congress showing near unanimous support for the bill, added to a landslide victory for pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong local elections on Sunday, he was left with little choice but to sign it.
But he made clear his “respect” for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his hopes that both sides would find a way to settle their differences.
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act received overwhelming support from both US Republicans and Democrats. It mandates that the US president must review the territory’s favourable trading status annually and that any threats to Hong Kong citizens’ freedoms could lead to that status being revoked.
It’s unlikely Beijing will be pleased with what they will see as more outsider meddling, with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi already describing the bill as “naked interference in China’s internal affairs.”
AFP reports that earlier this week, the US ambassador to China was summoned to the foreign ministry in Beijing and warned that the US would “bear all the consequences” if the bill was passed.
Trump, anxious to keep pushing ahead in trade deal talks, was quick to play up his close ties with Chinese President Xi and the importance of the trade talks.
“We’re in the final throes of a very important deal, I guess you could say one of the most important deals in trade ever. It’s going very well but at the same time we want to see it go well in Hong Kong. I think it will.”
SOURCE: AFP
Travel
Thai Airways absent from new Top 10 list of world airlines
PHOTO: airlineratings.com
The airline review website AirlineRatings has just announced its list of the Best Airlines 2020 and Thailand’s national carrier is absent. In fact Thai Airways isn’t even in the top 20 airlines, as compiled by the website.
The Nation reports that the list was drawn up by seven editors with a combined 200 years’ experience in the travel industry, taking into account key criteria such as passenger reviews, fleet age, product offerings, investment rating, profitability, and employee relations. Major safety and government audits were also considered in deciding which airlines would make the grade.
Thai Airways has been limping along for some time now, reporting nearly a decade of quarterly losses, sticking rigidly to an outdated business model and battling an ageing fleet and top-heavy staffing. Just a few weeks ago, it posted its Q3 results, which confirmed that losses had reached 11 billion baht this year. (See story HERE.)
Winners in the Best Low Cost Airline category are… JetBlue (Americas), Wizz (Europe), AirAsia/AirAsia X (Asia/Pacific) and Air Arabia (Middle-East/Africa).
Below is the list of the Best 10 Airlines 2020 as decided by AirlineRatings (www.airlineratings.com)
1. Air New Zealand
2. Singapore Airlines
3. All Nippon Airways
4. Qantas
5. Cathay Pacific Airways
6. Emirates
7. Virgin Atlantic
8. EVA Air
9. Qatar Airways
10. Virgin Australia
SOURCE: The Nation
